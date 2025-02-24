Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  UP CM Yogi Takes A 'Vulture, Pig' Dig At Oppositions, Slams Over 'Negative Remarks' On Mahakumbh 2025

UP CM Yogi Takes A ‘Vulture, Pig’ Dig At Oppositions, Slams Over ‘Negative Remarks’ On Mahakumbh 2025

Speaking during the state assembly’s budget session, CM Yogi accused oppositions of distorting facts around the significance of the Mahakumbh.

UP CM Yogi Takes A ‘Vulture, Pig’ Dig At Oppositions, Slams Over ‘Negative Remarks’ On Mahakumbh 2025


UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday strongly criticized the opposition for its negative remarks about the Maha Kumbh 2025, calling their allegations baseless and politically motivated.

Speaking during the state assembly’s budget session, Adityanath accused his critics of distorting facts and attempting to undermine the significance of the religious event.

He said people saw the Maha Kumbh according to their own perspectives. “Vultures see dead bodies, pigs see filth, but the sensitive see a beautiful picture of relationships. The poor found employment, traders found business, and devotees experienced a divine atmosphere with well-managed arrangements,” he remarked, defending the state government’s preparations.

Attack on Samajwadi Party

The chief minister also targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), recalling the alleged mismanagement during the 2013 Kumbh Mela, when Akhilesh Yadav was in power. He claimed that the SP government had appointed a “non-Sanatani” minister, Mohammad Azam Khan, as the in-charge of the event, leading to chaos and unhygienic conditions at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

“We did not play with faith like you did. Your government ignored the event, and pilgrims had to suffer due to lack of proper facilities,” he alleged.

Adityanath highlighted the success of Maha Kumbh 2025, asserting that it had set new benchmarks in cleanliness, security, and infrastructure. He also mentioned that delegates from 74 countries had participated in the event.

Opposition’s Allegations

The opposition has been vocal in its criticism of the Maha Kumbh arrangements. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that “thousands of people” had died at the event due to mismanagement, a statement the BJP dismissed as “false propaganda.” Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan accused the government of mishandling a stampede earlier this month, alleging that victims’ bodies were “thrown into the river.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also stirred controversy by calling the event “Mrityu Kumbh” (Kumbh of Death), which was met with strong backlash from BJP leaders and Hindu religious figures.

PM Modi Defends Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also responded to the controversy, accusing opposition leaders of having a “slave mentality” that undermines Indian traditions. Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh, he said, “There are people who continuously attack our faith and culture. These are the same forces that have always tried to weaken India.”

The grand spiritual event Maha Kumbh now approaches its final day on February 26.

ALSO READ: How Railways Is Planning to Tackle Passengers’ Surge at Mahakumbh Ahead of Mahashivratri Snan

