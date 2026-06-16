UP Crime: 22-Year-Old Son Shoots Father Dead In Kaushambi Over Financial Dispute, Manages To Escape

UP CRIME: A 22-year-old man is believed to have killed his father over a lack of funds for the family in Nara village; police said on Tuesday. The deceased, Ramnaresh Kori (48), was rushed to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in serious condition but later died, they added. The police said that Kori, a sanitation worker at the collectorate office, was riding his motorcycle with his son Rahul on Monday while heading to Manjhanpur for work.

Son shoots father dead in Nara village

As they approached BP Public School in Manjhanpur town, Rahul requested him to stop the motorcycle and asked for the gun. While he was handing over the gun, he fired two shots at the chest of his father with a handmade pistol and fled, the police claimed. Kori passed away from the wounds in the hospital that same night.

Now a family feud has come out as a major motive in the killing, said Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh. Kori was alleged to not be contributing enough money to his children’s school tuition and living expenses.

While Kori lived with his elder brother Rakesh in Manjhanpur, his wife Sudha Devi and their children Rahul, Arun and Ankit, and daughter Bittan Devi lived separately in the village, said the CO. It was in connection with an FIR that was lodged at his behest, said Rakesh. That’s why three teams have been formed to arrest Rahul,” Singh said.

Previous crime reported in UP- son kills elderly father

In the case reported a few days ago, a man stabbed his father-in-law, who was then 82, to death after losing a case of property against him in court in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra.

Victim Jafar Qamaruddin Sayyed Patel had been battling a two-year court case to have his son Abdul Rehman Abdul Jafar thrown out of the house after he claimed his son had been abusing him.

There was a long-standing feud between Jafar Patel, a retired Water Resources Department (WRD) employee and his son, who serves as a medical representative. The son allegedly regularly quarrelled with and assaulted his family members. Frustrated, Patel had relocated to his daughter’s house in Pune before he filed the case to recover his house. The court sided with Patel and directed the eviction of his son to hand over ownership to the father.

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