Secret Affair Exposed: UP Vet Doctor Murders Lover’s Husband in Muzaffarnagar

A shocking murder case from Muzaffarnagar has come to light in which a veterinary doctor allegedly killed a man after his affair with the victim’s wife was exposed. Police say the accused strangled the man, dumped his body in a field, and later tried to flee the scene. The case has shocked the residents and raised serious concerns. The police have arrested the accused after an investigation.

Wife Killed Husband With Lover in Muzaffarnagar

Rohit Kumar, a resident of Shahjudi village in Muzaffarnagar, was found dead near a field. According to police, Rohit Kumar’s wife was in a relationship with another man and the two had been meeting secretly for a long period of time. Soon their friendship turned into an illicit relationship.

Rohit Kumar and the doctor were friends and used to go for outings together. Once Rohit was heavily intoxicated, he strangled him to death.

How Doctor Planned the Murder of Lover’s Husband?

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma during a press conference, said that the accused Rahul, works as an animal doctor. He used to visit Rohit’s house due to his profession. During these visits, he fell in love with Rohit’s wife which soon developed from both sides.

He used to meet her often and sometimes when Rohit was not present at home. Eventually the truth came out and Rohit got to know about their relationship and confronted Rahul. So to eliminate him and to continue their relationship, Rahul planned the murder with his lover.

According to police, on June 20, 2026, Rahul took Rohit Kumar to a tubewell in a forest where he made him heavily drunk. During the state of intoxication, he strangled Rohit to death and dumped his body near a field and then fled the scene.

How Police Arrested the Accused?

To make their plan successful, the wife went to the police station and filed a complaint that her husband had been missing since the evening of June 20. During the investigation police discovered that Rohit had left with Rahul and then never returned home.

On the evening of June 21, police found Rohit’s body lying in a field in the village forest near Sauram bridge. They found some injury marks on his face and signs of strangulation around his neck.

During the investigation, Rohit’s mobile phone was found in Rahul’s possession. Later, police arrested the doctor during an encounter.

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