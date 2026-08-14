UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?

There is an old saying in Uttar Pradesh politics: the road to Lucknow passes through Kasganj. It may not be entirely true geographically, but Kasganj has certainly earned a special place on the state’s political map. For decades, the Kasganj Assembly seat has followed a fascinating pattern. The party that wins the constituency has often formed the government in Uttar Pradesh. That is why Kasganj is often described as the state’s ‘lucky seat’.

The trend gained interest especially since the 1970s. Whether it was Congress, Janata Party, Janata Dal, BJP, or Samajwadi Party, Kasganj would follow the mood of Uttar Pradesh politics.

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections just around the corner, one question is bound to arise again: Would Kasganj continue to be a harbinger of the ruling party of Uttar Pradesh?

Kasganj Election History: Constituency That Followed The State

The political history of Kasganj can be traced several decades back. The very first election in this constituency took place in 1952. After the delimitation process of 2008, Kasganj was allotted assembly constituency number 100.

There have been numerous shifts in Kasganj’s political dynamics since then. In 1974, Manpal Singh from Congress won the election in Kasganj. Congress was ruling the state in 1974.

However, everything changed after the Emergency period. In 1977, the Janata Party ruled the state. Netram Singh won Kasganj on behalf of the Janata Party.

Congress returned to power in 1980. Kasganj again moved with the political tide.

Manpal Singh won the seat, and Congress formed the government in the state. The party retained power after the 1985 election as well.

The next major shift came with the rise of the Janata Dal and later the BJP.

From Janata Dal To BJP: Kasganj Keeps Changing With UP

However, the dynamics of political changes continued to characterise Kasganj up until the late 1980s and 1990s.

In 1989, Janata Dal nominee Goverdhan Singh secured the seat. 1989 was a landmark year in terms of politics in Uttar Pradesh as Mulayam Singh Yadav became the Chief Minister of the state. BJP now entered as a major force.

BJP won Kasganj in 1991 and came into power in Uttar Pradesh. BJP also managed to secure the seat in subsequent elections. However, Kasganj was not confined to one particular party. SP captured the seat in 2002 and BSP in 2007.

In 2012, SP regained control of Kasganj. SP also came into power in Uttar Pradesh, headed by Akhilesh Yadav. It is all these developments that have helped Kasganj gain its reputation as a bellwether constituency.

Devendra Singh Lodhi Wins Kasganj Twice

The BJP’s return to Kasganj in 2017 added another important chapter to the story. BJP’s Devendra Singh Lodhi won the seat. The BJP also swept Uttar Pradesh and formed the government under Yogi Adityanath.

Five years later, Kasganj once again delivered a BJP victory. Devendra Singh Lodhi won the seat for a second consecutive time in 2022. The BJP again formed the government in Uttar Pradesh.

That result gave fresh strength to Kasganj’s ‘lucky seat’ tag. The constituency had once again voted for the party that went on to rule the state.

What Makes Kasganj Politically Important?

Kasganj is not among Uttar Pradesh’s biggest constituencies. But its electoral history gives it an importance far beyond its size.

The constituency has a mix of communities and has traditionally witnessed contests shaped by caste, local issues and the larger political wave in Uttar Pradesh.

Lodhs form an important section of the electorate. The constituency also has significant populations of Brahmins, Dalits, Thakurs, Vaishyas and Muslims.

This social mix has made Kasganj an interesting battleground during elections. More importantly, voters here have not always remained loyal to one political party. They have moved with the changing political mood of the state.

Will Kasganj Predict UP’s 2027 Winner?

This is the question that makes Kasganj particularly interesting ahead of the UP Assembly Election 2027. The seat’s record is striking. Over several election cycles, Kasganj has repeatedly gone with the political force that eventually formed the government in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP’s victories in 2017 and 2022, both followed by BJP-led governments in the state, have kept that reputation alive. But political trends are not guarantees. The 2027 election will bring new issues, new alliances and possibly new political equations.

And Kasganj will once again have a question hanging over it:

Will this ‘lucky seat’ pick the next government of Uttar Pradesh too?

If its unusual five-decade trend continues, the answer could make Kasganj one of the most closely watched Assembly constituencies in the 2027 election.