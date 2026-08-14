LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?

UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?

For decades, Kasganj has carried a curious political record. From Congress and Janata Dal to BJP and SP, the seat has often mirrored the party that went on to rule Uttar Pradesh. But does its ‘lucky seat’ tag still hold?

UP Election 2027 (Photo: AI)
UP Election 2027 (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 11:14 IST

There is an old saying in Uttar Pradesh politics: the road to Lucknow passes through Kasganj. It may not be entirely true geographically, but Kasganj has certainly earned a special place on the state’s political map. For decades, the Kasganj Assembly seat has followed a fascinating pattern. The party that wins the constituency has often formed the government in Uttar Pradesh. That is why Kasganj is often described as the state’s ‘lucky seat’.

The trend gained interest especially since the 1970s. Whether it was Congress, Janata Party, Janata Dal, BJP, or Samajwadi Party, Kasganj would follow the mood of Uttar Pradesh politics.

You Might Be Interested In

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections just around the corner, one question is bound to arise again: Would Kasganj continue to be a harbinger of the ruling party of Uttar Pradesh?

Kasganj Election History: Constituency That Followed The State

The political history of Kasganj can be traced several decades back. The very first election in this constituency took place in 1952. After the delimitation process of 2008, Kasganj was allotted assembly constituency number 100.

There have been numerous shifts in Kasganj’s political dynamics since then. In 1974, Manpal Singh from Congress won the election in Kasganj. Congress was ruling the state in 1974.

However, everything changed after the Emergency period. In 1977, the Janata Party ruled the state. Netram Singh won Kasganj on behalf of the Janata Party.

Congress returned to power in 1980. Kasganj again moved with the political tide.

Manpal Singh won the seat, and Congress formed the government in the state. The party retained power after the 1985 election as well.

The next major shift came with the rise of the Janata Dal and later the BJP.

From Janata Dal To BJP: Kasganj Keeps Changing With UP

However, the dynamics of political changes continued to characterise Kasganj up until the late 1980s and 1990s.

In 1989, Janata Dal nominee Goverdhan Singh secured the seat. 1989 was a landmark year in terms of politics in Uttar Pradesh as Mulayam Singh Yadav became the Chief Minister of the state. BJP now entered as a major force.

BJP won Kasganj in 1991 and came into power in Uttar Pradesh. BJP also managed to secure the seat in subsequent elections. However, Kasganj was not confined to one particular party. SP captured the seat in 2002 and BSP in 2007.

In 2012, SP regained control of Kasganj. SP also came into power in Uttar Pradesh, headed by Akhilesh Yadav. It is all these developments that have helped Kasganj gain its reputation as a bellwether constituency.

Devendra Singh Lodhi Wins Kasganj Twice

The BJP’s return to Kasganj in 2017 added another important chapter to the story. BJP’s Devendra Singh Lodhi won the seat. The BJP also swept Uttar Pradesh and formed the government under Yogi Adityanath.

Five years later, Kasganj once again delivered a BJP victory. Devendra Singh Lodhi won the seat for a second consecutive time in 2022. The BJP again formed the government in Uttar Pradesh.

That result gave fresh strength to Kasganj’s ‘lucky seat’ tag. The constituency had once again voted for the party that went on to rule the state.

What Makes Kasganj Politically Important?

Kasganj is not among Uttar Pradesh’s biggest constituencies. But its electoral history gives it an importance far beyond its size.

The constituency has a mix of communities and has traditionally witnessed contests shaped by caste, local issues and the larger political wave in Uttar Pradesh.

Lodhs form an important section of the electorate. The constituency also has significant populations of Brahmins, Dalits, Thakurs, Vaishyas and Muslims.

This social mix has made Kasganj an interesting battleground during elections. More importantly, voters here have not always remained loyal to one political party. They have moved with the changing political mood of the state.

Will Kasganj Predict UP’s 2027 Winner?

This is the question that makes Kasganj particularly interesting ahead of the UP Assembly Election 2027. The seat’s record is striking. Over several election cycles, Kasganj has repeatedly gone with the political force that eventually formed the government in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP’s victories in 2017 and 2022, both followed by BJP-led governments in the state, have kept that reputation alive. But political trends are not guarantees. The 2027 election will bring new issues, new alliances and possibly new political equations.

And Kasganj will once again have a question hanging over it:

Will this ‘lucky seat’ pick the next government of Uttar Pradesh too?

If its unusual five-decade trend continues, the answer could make Kasganj one of the most closely watched Assembly constituencies in the 2027 election.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?
Tags: uttar pradesh

RELATED News

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

The Next Chapter of Made in India Could Be About Where Ideas Thrive

“Save Me From My Wife”, UP Tops List in Husbands’ murder With 91 cases; MP on 2nd Spot with 36

Pooch Ke Toh Dekho: When Gen Alpha Put India’s Biggest Brands On The Spot

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

LATEST NEWS

UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates

Vishwanath & Sons Review: 3/5, Suriya And Mamitha Baiju Hold Together A Warm Family Drama That Loses Its Way In The Second Half

Who Is Tanzid Hasan Tamim? Opener Becomes Bangladesh’s First Test Centurion In Australia As Tourists Take Complete Control In Darwin

Why USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors Tried To Jump Overboard? What 250 Days At Sea Did To Crew

Is VVS Laxman Replacing Ajit Agarkar As India’s Chief Selector? BCCI Set To Give Ex-Cricketer Big Role | Report

Johnny Lever B’Day SPL: From Dropping Out In Class 7 To Selling Pens On Streets, How He Became A 350+ Film Comedy Legend

‘Something Fishy’: Why Farooq Abdullah Is Questioning Threats To Kashmiri Pandit PM Package Employees

Bengaluru New Parking Policy: How Much Will You Have To Pay? Check Rules Here

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue Damaged In Kolkata Hours After Adhikari’s Warning

UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?
UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?
UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?
UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?

QUICK LINKS