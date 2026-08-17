UP Elections 2027: Why Has SP Never Won Khair In Aligarh Since Its Inception? Inside The Party’s Long-Standing Blind Spot

Khair Assembly constituency of the state of Uttar Pradesh in Aligarh district is an important weakness of the Samajwadi Party (SP). It should be noted that it has not yet been won by the SP from the moment of its establishment. The social composition of this assembly constituency is another reason for the failure of the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming elections. The fact is that the constituency includes a significant part of Jats, as well as Brahmins, Dalits and Muslims. Besides, the RLD and BSP had an impact on elections there.

UP Elections 2027: Jats remain central to Khair’s electoral equation

Khair has traditionally seen Jats in a position to influence the outcome of Assembly elections. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes and has a sizeable Jatav population alongside Jats and other rural OBC and upper-caste voters. The SP’s traditional core support has therefore struggled to expand into a winning social coalition.

The wider Aligarh numbers show the challenge. Reportedly, the district has around 2.5 million people, with about 300,000 Muslim, 250,000 Jat and 150,000 Brahmin voters. There are around 200,000 Jatav and 150,000 Thakur-Rajput voters, while Vaishya-Baghel, Yadav and Lodhi voters together account for another 100,000.

UP Elections 2027: Aligarh’s wider caste mix favours rival forces

Taken together, Brahmins, Thakurs, Baniyas and Vaishyas account for roughly 5.5 lakh voters, while Muslims number around 3.5 lakh and Jatavs around two lakh. Other OBC and excluded castes account for nearly 4.5 lakh voters. This fragmented but influential social mix has left little room for the SP to build a decisive base.

As per reports, Aligarh is also called “Mini Chhaprauli” due to its Jat community, specifically in the two Assembly constituencies of the city. Moreover, the vote bank of RLD adds more complexity to the SP’s dilemma in UP Elections 2027.

UP Elections 2027: Importance of Atrauli for Kalyan Singh’s political career

The political importance of Atrauli can never be isolated from that of Aligarh. The city was the birthplace and political constituency of the late BJP politician, Kalyan Singh, whose position as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the Ram Mandir agitation still carries much importance.

His son is an MP from Etah, while his great-grandson Sandeep Singh is Uttar Pradesh’s Basic Education Minister. The Singh family’s political influence remains an important part of Atrauli’s electoral identity.

UP Elections 2027: Can SP finally break the Khair jinx?

The BJP’s dominance in the wider Aligarh Lok Sabha seat underlines the scale of the challenge. BJP candidate Satish Gautam won in 2014 by 2.86 lakh votes and again in 2019 by 2.29 lakh votes, with BSP candidates finishing second both times.

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