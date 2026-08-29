UP Elections Throwback: Judge Who Quit His Job To Contest A Gram Pradhan Election, Then Became CM; Curious Story Of Shripati Mishra

The unusual political journey of Shripati Mishra began not in an election rally but inside a courtroom. In 1958, while serving as a junior judge at the Farrukhabad District Court, he found himself torn between a secure government career and his desire to work directly for people. Having already served as the student union secretary at BHU, politics was never far from his mind. He believed government service would limit his ability to serve the public. He could perhaps rise to District Judge, he thought, but politics offered an uncertain future with no clear ceiling. He eventually resigned, setting off a journey that would take him from a village Pradhan election to the Chief Minister’s chair in Uttar Pradesh.

The then Farrukhabad District Judge was unhappy with the decision and tried to convince his junior to reconsider. He told him, “Look, the path of politics is very difficult, political snakes even eat their own children… Listen to me, withdraw your resignation and return to your job.” But the young judge had made up his mind. His resignation was eventually accepted by the Raj Bhavan, leaving his family worried and many around him surprised.

Shripati Mishra begins with a village election after leaving the courtroom

Born on January 20, 1924, to renowned Sultanpur physician Pandit Ram Prasad Mishra, he belonged to Sheshpur, an ancestral village on the Jaunpur-Sultanpur border. His house stood in a curious location, with its doorstep falling in Sultanpur district, while the village, for revenue purposes, came under Jaunpur. This gave Shripati Mishra influence in both districts, which later became his political arena.

After leaving judicial service, he returned to his village just as the Gram Pradhan election was being held. He filed his nomination and won what was then the country’s smallest Panchayat election. Armed with an LLB degree and Bar Council registration, he began practising law in the Sultanpur district court while serving as Pradhan. He later practised at the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow Bench.

Shripati Mishra moves from Gram Pradhan to the Assembly

His political journey formally took shape in the 1962 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, when he contested the Sultanpur seat and won his first MLA term. He retained the seat in 1967 and was appointed Deputy Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on June 19, 1967, serving until April 14, 1968.

In 1969, Congress fielded him from Sultanpur for the Lok Sabha election, which he won. However, then Chief Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh persuaded him to resign from Parliament and join his government. From February 18 to October 1, 1970, Shripati Mishra served as a minister, handling portfolios including Food and Logistics, Revenue, Social Welfare, Assistants, Education, Sports, Labour, Assistance and Rehabilitation. He was also Education and Technical Education Minister in the Tribhuvan Narayan Singh government from October 18, 1970, to April 4, 1971. He served as an MLC from 1970 to 1976, became Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Commission in 1976 and returned to the Assembly in June 1980.

Shripati Mishra reaches the Chief Minister’s chair amid dacoit terror

Before becoming Chief Minister, he served as Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from July 7, 1980, to July 18, 1982. That year, dacoit violence had become a major law-and-order crisis. Chief Minister VP Singh resigned on moral grounds after a dacoit attack on a village killed 16 people. His brother was also murdered by dacoits.

Congress then needed a replacement with political experience and a clean image. Indira Gandhi chose Shripati Mishra, with his good relationship with Sanjay Gandhi said to have influenced the decision. He became Chief Minister on July 19, 1982, succeeding VP Singh, and remained in the post until August 2, 1984. During his tenure, police operations were launched against dreaded ravines-based dacoits and several gang leaders were eliminated.

Shripati Mishra returns to Parliament but clashes with Congress

His exit from the Chief Minister’s post was linked to opposition from Arun Nehru and strained relations with Rajiv Gandhi, although his relationship with Rajiv Gandhi later improved. In 1984, he contested the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha seat in Jaunpur on a Congress ticket and won, entering the 8th Lok Sabha. He lost the seat in 1989 to Janata Dal’s Shivsharan Verma.

One of the most notable later episodes came when Shripati Mishra joined a small group of Congress leaders opposing the Rajiv Gandhi government’s decision to overturn the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case. He criticised his own government in the Lok Sabha and was expelled from Congress along with several other leaders, before eventually rejoining the party after relations with Rajiv Gandhi improved.

Shripati Mishra’s family and later years

After Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, his importance within Congress gradually declined. He later died of illness on December 7, 2002, at his government residence in Lucknow as a former Chief Minister. He had three sons, Rakesh Mishra, who served as an Uttar Pradesh MLC for six years from 1989; Alok Mishra, who retired as a Suburban Commissioner; and Pramod Mishra, who contested an Assembly election but lost. He also had a daughter.

From resigning as a young judge against the advice of his senior to winning a Gram Pradhan election and eventually becoming the 13th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the story of Shripati Mishra remains one of the state’s more unusual political journeys.

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