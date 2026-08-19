UP Elections Throwback: When Mayawati Feared For Her Life, Trapped In Guest House, Spent Dramatic Night At Raj Bhavan Before Becoming CM

On June 2, 1995, Mayawati was caught inside room number one of the Meerabai State Guest House, Lucknow, when the political situation became violent around her. Just a few hours ago, she had announced that her party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was pulling out its support from the government headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav. At the end of the night, she had been transferred under strong security to Raj Bhavan, staying there instead of retiring to a private house or chief minister’s residence. The very next morning, at the age of 39, she had sworn in as the first Dalit woman Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Elections throwback: when the coalition broke and violence erupted

The political crisis had been building for months. Reportedly, in 1993, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP founder Kanshi Ram had joined hands to form a coalition government, using the slogan, “Mile Mulayam-Kanshi Ram, Hawa Mein Ud Gaye Jai Shri Ram”, as they sought to counter the BJP’s growing influence after the Babri Masjid demolition.

By mid-1995, relations between the two parties had deteriorated sharply. Behind the scenes, Kanshi Ram was negotiating with BJP leaders in Delhi. The BJP offered outside legislative support if the BSP ended its alliance with Mulayam Singh Yadav and made Mayawati chief minister. On June 2, Mayawati chaired a meeting of BSP MLAs at the Meerabai State Guest House to formally work out the withdrawal of support.

The decision triggered a violent confrontation at the guest house. SP leaders and workers reached the premises, where Mayawati was meeting party colleagues. According to reports, a mob stormed the building, attacked BSP workers and held several MLAs hostage, allegedly trying to force them to return to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s side. Casteist abuses and threats of sexual violence were also reported during the confrontation.

UP Elections and the locked room that became Mayawati’s shield

According to reports, as the mob moved through the building, Mayawati’s security personnel pushed her into Room No. 1 and shut the heavy wooden doors. The attackers reached the corridor, while the room’s electricity and telephone connections were cut, leaving Mayawati isolated inside.

A local BJP leader, Brahm Dutt Dwivedi, arrived with supporters as the situation worsened. He confronted the attackers, physically blocked the mob and guarded the door until additional police forces arrived and cleared the corridor. Mayawati was eventually brought out safely.

Years later, Mayawati recalled the incident while attacking both the SP and Congress. “The SP had carried out a deadly attack on me on June 2, 1995, after the BSP withdrew its support, then why does Congress never speak on this? The Congress government at the Centre during that time also did not fulfil its responsibility on time,” she said in a post on X.

She also said, “Even when Kanshi Ram ji was in a serious condition and hospitalised, the home minister had to be reprimanded and the opposition also gheraoed the Parliament, only after that did the Congress government take action.”

UP Elections: from a midnight escape to Raj Bhavan

As the political crisis deepened, Governor Motilal Vora dismissed the Mulayam Singh Yadav government after the breakdown of law and order and invited Mayawati to form the government. Around 11 pm, armed police escorted her out of the guest house under heavy security.

Instead of taking her to a private home or party office, Mayawati was taken directly to Raj Bhavan. She spent the night there as support from the BJP was verified and negotiations continued through the early hours. The Governor and central representatives were involved in the process as letters of support were cross-checked to guard against immediate constitutional challenges or counter-claims.

Mayawati later claimed that the Congress government at the Centre had its own political motive. “Because at that time the central Congress government’s intentions had also become bad, which after some untoward incident wanted to run its government from behind the scenes by imposing president’s rule in Uttar Pradesh, whose conspiracy was foiled by BSP,” she said.

UP Elections throwback: the morning Mayawati became CM

The night at Raj Bhavan ended with a remarkable political reversal. On June 3, 1995, Mayawati walked out of the Governor’s residence and was sworn in as Uttar Pradesh’s first Dalit woman Chief Minister.

The events of June 2-3 transformed her political image. The trauma of being surrounded by a hostile mob, followed by a night spent under protection at Raj Bhavan and then the sudden rise to the state’s top post, became central to her political journey.

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