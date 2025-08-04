UP Flood: About 80000 Affected, CM Yogi Directs Officials To Intensify Relief Efforts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to reach ground zero to accelerate relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas.

Cabinet ministers and other officials are visiting the districts under their charge, assessing the on-ground situation, interacting with victims, and closely monitoring the implementation of relief measures.

Timely relief to the Affected Individual Remains the First Priority

According to a release, ensuring timely, transparent, and sensitive relief for every affected individual remains the government’s top priority.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring the flood situation in the state. Floods have impacted 37 tehsils and 402 villages, affecting 84,392 people. Of these, 47,906 have received assistance, and 2,759 animals have been shifted to safer locations.

Incessant heavy rainfall has also caused a flood situation in the Prayagraj district. Too. Public life in the area remains severely affected due to consistent downpours and resultant waterlogging.

The chief minister formed ‘Team 11’ to oversee flood relief operations at the affected areas. Members of the team will visit the affected areas and stay the night there.

Boats and motorboats have been deployed in Prayagraj. About 88 ‘flood chowkis’ have been established. Two teams of PAC have been deployed, each with one.

Currently, 17 districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Etawah, and Fatehpur, are grappling with the impact of flooding.

Relief Operation In Full Swing By NDRF, SDRF, PAC personnel

Relief and rescue operations are underway in full swing, with continuous patrolling by NDRF, SDRF, and PAC personnel.

Floods have caused damage to 343 homes so far, with compensation already distributed to 327 families. Over 4,015 hectares of land have also been affected. Relief supplies are being delivered using 493 boats and motorboats.

To support those impacted, 6,536 food packets and 76,632 lunch packets have been distributed so far. Moreover, 29 community kitchens (langars) have been set up to provide fresh meals to the victims.

