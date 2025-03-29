UP Government Bans Sale Of Meat Within 500m Of Religious Places

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced a ban on the sale of meat within 500 meters of religious places during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival, which begins on Sunday. Additionally, the state has ordered the immediate closure of all illegal slaughterhouses to ensure compliance with the directive.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced a ban on the sale of meat within 500 meters of religious places during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival, which begins on Sunday. Additionally, the state has ordered the immediate closure of all illegal slaughterhouses to ensure compliance with the directive.

Complete Meat Ban on Ram Navami

The government has issued special instructions for Ram Navami, which falls on April 6. As per the new directive, there will be a complete ban on meat sales throughout Uttar Pradesh on this day. Authorities have been instructed to strictly enforce this rule to maintain the sanctity of the festival.

Strict Instructions to District Authorities

Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh, has directed all district magistrates, police commissioners, and municipal commissioners to ensure that the ban is strictly followed. He has also ordered them to take immediate action against illegal slaughterhouses operating in the state.

To monitor and implement these directives effectively, the state government will establish special district-level committees. These committees will include officials from the police, health, transport, and food safety departments, ensuring proper enforcement and compliance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Penalties for Violating the Ban

Strict action will be taken against those who violate the order, as per the UP Municipal Corporation Act and the Food Safety Act. The government has made it clear that any shop operating without a valid license will face legal consequences.

Meat Sales Restrictions for Navratri

According to government officials, the sale of meat and fish will not be allowed within a 500-meter radius of religious places during Navratri. Even outside this restricted area, all meat shops must operate strictly under the terms of their licenses. Open-air meat selling is completely prohibited. Furthermore, on Ram Navami, all meat shops in the state will remain closed.

“There will be no meat/fish shop within a radius of 500 meters during Navratri. Even outside this radius, they will operate under the terms of the license. No one will sell in the open. All shops will remain closed on the day of Ram Navami,” said Shishir, Director of Information and Public Relations for the Uttar Pradesh government, as quoted by PTI.

Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivities

In addition to the meat ban, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure a 24-hour electricity supply throughout the state during Navratri and Ram Navami. This measure is aimed at allowing devotees to perform religious rituals without disruption.

The latest directives reflect the Uttar Pradesh government’s continued efforts to uphold religious sentiments and maintain law and order during important Hindu festivals. Authorities have assured that strict monitoring and legal actions will be undertaken to enforce these measures effectively.