Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • UP Government Carries Out Encroachment Drive Along India- Nepal Border

UP Government Carries Out Encroachment Drive Along India- Nepal Border

The Uttar Pradesh government has recently carried out an encroachment removal campaign in several districts along the India-Nepal border in the state, taking action against more than 250 illegal constructions, as per an official statement.

UP Government Carries Out Encroachment Drive Along India- Nepal Border


The Uttar Pradesh government has recently carried out an encroachment removal campaign in several districts along the India-Nepal border in the state, taking action against more than 250 illegal constructions, as per an official statement.

According to the statement, the drive targeted unauthorised constructions and religious institutions and focused on areas within a 10-15 km radius of the border.

Action was taken against 89 illegal encroachers in Bahraich and 119 illegal constructions in Shravasti.
Additionally, 17 unauthorised madrasas were identified and addressed in the process.

In Siddharthnagar district, 11 illegal structures were removed, while in Maharajganj, action was taken against 19 encroachments. Meanwhile, in Balrampur, seven encroachments on government land were identified; two were removed voluntarily, and action is ongoing against the remaining five, the government said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh Minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari stressed the need to end alleged land encroachment, noting that the Waqf Amendment Bill was the need of the hour.

Earlier in January, Uttar Pradesh Police launched an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal settlements on the land belonging to the Army in the Vijaynagar area in Ghaziabad.

DCP City Rajesh Kumar Singh said the anti-encroachment drive will continue until all illegal settlements are removed from the area.

“In the Vijaynagar area, many people have encroached upon the land which belongs to the Army. We received a letter from the officials (of the Army) to remove the encroachment, and hence we began the anti-encroachment drive – it will continue till all the illegal settlements are removed from the area…,” Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police, along with the administration, demolished an illegal construction belonging to a notorious criminal in the limits of the Hathgaon police station area in Fatehpur in March.
According to officials, the construction was made “illegally” on government land.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhawal Jaiswal said that the illegal construction belonged to a criminal who has more than 12 cases registered against him.

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, Inputs taken from ANI)

Must Read: Assam Steps Up Border Vigilance: Five Bangladeshi Nationals Deported

Filed under

India- Nepal Border

The Board of Secondary Ed

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...
As things between India a

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...
newsx

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India
For the fourth night in a

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row
newsx

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate
The Indian government on

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack;...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To Download Scorecard

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid Escalating With India

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After