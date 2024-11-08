UP Govt to Set Up 1.5 Lakh Toilets Across Mahakumbh Mela Area By Dec 15

The setup also includes 350 mobile toilets with 10 seats each (by 3 vendors), 15,000 cemented toilets (by 3 vendors), and 500 VIP toilets. For urinals, 20,000 FRP-based units are being installed, with 5 vendors assigned to this task.

In a bid to make Mahakumbh 2025 a ‘Swachh Kumbh’, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to install over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals across the Mahakumbh area in Prayagraj, informed a press statement on Friday.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has set a target completion date of December 15. All vendors have been empanelled, and LOAs have been issued to ensure timely execution.

Special Executive Officer for Kumbh Mela, Akanksha Rana, confirmed that the entire sanitation infrastructure, including jet spray cleaning systems and a comprehensive cesspool operation plan, will be ready by December 15. This plan includes provisions like septic tanks and soak pits.

“To ensure cleanliness and safety, all facilities will be monitored via QR codes. A total of 55 vendors have been empanelled for the large-scale installation, ensuring that devotees and visitors to Prayagraj during Mahakumbh have access to community toilets, minimizing any need for open-area use,” she said.

She further informed that, as per the Chief Minister’s vision, a strong emphasis on sanitation is central to achieving a ‘Swachh Kumbh’.

Rana said, “Over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals are being installed to accommodate the immense crowd expected on the main bathing day, Mauni Amavasya, which sees the highest gathering of devotees–estimated at 4 to 5 crore. This extensive setup, designed based on crowd studies, ensures no shortage of facilities on peak days and continuous 24-hour access on regular days, with dedicated cleaning arrangements.”

The installation plan includes 49,000 Kannath toilets with soak pits managed by 9 vendors, 12,000 FRP toilets with septic tanks managed by 10 vendors, and 17,000 FRP toilets with soak pits handled by 8 vendors.

Additionally, 9,000 prefabricated steel-based community toilets with septic tanks and 23,000 with soak pits are being installed, handled by 7 and 8 vendors, respectively.

The setup also includes 350 mobile toilets with 10 seats each (by 3 vendors), 15,000 cemented toilets (by 3 vendors), and 500 VIP toilets. For urinals, 20,000 FRP-based units are being installed, with 5 vendors assigned to this task.

During Mahakumbh 2025, millions are expected to bathe at the sacred Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge. By visiting Prayagraj’s revered temples, devotees will express their deep devotion to the Sanatan faith.

