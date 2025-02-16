Home
Sunday, February 16, 2025
  UP: In-laws Inject HIV-Infected Needle To Woman After Her Family Fails To Give Rs 10 lakh Dowry, SUV

The victim’s father approached the local police for help but faced indifference. He was told to get orders from higher authorities before any action could be taken. Frustrated, the father eventually sought legal action, which led to a court order for the police to file a complaint.Saharanpur Police have filed an FIR against the victim’s husband.

A shocking case has emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, where a woman was injected with an HIV-infected needle by her in-laws after her family failed to fulfill their dowry demands. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was married in February 2023, and the horrifying incident occurred in May 2024.

Victim’s Dowry Demands and Abuse by In-Laws
According to reports, the woman’s in-laws had demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh in cash and a larger SUV after the wedding. Her family had already given Rs 15 lakh in cash and a sub-compact SUV for the marriage. Despite this, the woman faced physical and mental abuse at the hands of her in-laws, who reportedly told her they would marry another woman to their son.Following the wedding, the victim was kicked out of her marital home in March 2023. After a three-month stay with her parents, she was sent back home after the intervention of the village panchayat. Unfortunately, the abuse continued even after her return.

The Shocking HIV Injection Incident
In May 2024, the woman’s in-laws forcibly injected her with an HIV-infected syringe, leading to rapid deterioration of her health. Medical tests later confirmed that she had contracted the virus, while her husband tested negative for HIV.

Victim’s Struggle for Justice
The victim’s father approached the local police for help but faced indifference. He was told to get orders from higher authorities before any action could be taken. Frustrated, the father eventually sought legal action, which led to a court order for the police to file a complaint.Saharanpur Police have filed an FIR against the victim’s husband, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and mother-in-law under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, cruelty, and dowry harassment. The police are continuing their investigation into the case.

