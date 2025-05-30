Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
UP Journalist And Wife Attempt Suicide On Camera After Alleged Harassment By SDM, Nagar Panchayat Chairman

A journalist and his wife in UP’s Pilibhit consumed poison on camera, accusing SDM and Nagar Panchayat Chairman of harassment over a corruption report. Both are under treatment.

Friday, May 30, 2025

UP journalist and wife consume poison on video, accuse SDM and civic chairman of harassment over corruption report. Investigation underway; couple under treatment.


A shocking video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district showing a journalist and his wife consuming poison on camera, alleging harassment by two government officials. The incident has triggered public outrage and demands for a thorough investigation.

The journalist, identified as Israr, claimed in the viral video that he and his wife were being mentally tortured by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nagendra Pandey of Bisalpur and Barkhera Nagar Panchayat Chairman Shyam Bihari Bhojpal. The couple are currently receiving treatment at the district medical college, with their condition being monitored by doctors.

In the video recorded before the suicide attempt, Israr said he was targeted for publishing a news report that exposed substandard construction work in the region. He accused the local civic authorities of using low-quality yellow bricks in a civic development project.

Following the report, Israr alleged that a false extortion case was filed against him on May 19 by a contractor, seemingly in retaliation. The video further included disturbing claims that the SDM had behaved inappropriately with his wife, adding to the trauma they were experiencing.

Israr’s brother confirmed to the media that the couple had been under constant pressure and harassment since the news article was published. “They were in trouble because of the report he had written,” he said. “That’s why my brother and sister-in-law took this step.”

A police official stated, “A couple has consumed a poisonous substance and made allegations of harassment against certain individuals. The matter is under investigation.”

Following the viral video, strong criticism has been directed toward SDM Nagendra Pandey and Chairman Shyam Bihari Bhojpal. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has visited the hospital and assured that the best possible medical care is being given to the couple.

The incident has highlighted the growing concerns over press freedom and the safety of whistleblowers in India, especially in smaller towns and districts where local journalists face immense pressure for exposing corruption.

The police have promised strict action based on the findings of the investigation. The journalist community and civil society organizations are also demanding accountability and protection for media workers who risk their lives to report the truth.

