Thursday, March 6, 2025
  UP: Man Arrested For Choking And Killing 5 Year Old Daughter Over Visiting Neighbor House

UP: Man Arrested For Choking And Killing 5 Year Old Daughter Over Visiting Neighbor House

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pravin Ranjan Singh, a missing person’s complaint was lodged on February 25 after the child disappeared near her home.

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district for allegedly killing his five-year-old daughter and dismembering her body. Police said the accused, Mohit, was enraged after his daughter, Tani, visited their neighbours, with whom he had a dispute, as reported by NDTV.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pravin Ranjan Singh, a missing person’s complaint was lodged on February 25 after the child disappeared near her home. During the search, police discovered a body part, and further investigation led to the recovery of more remains the next day. “By then, it was clear that she had been murdered,” the officer said.

During the probe, Mohit initially remained with his family but later disappeared, handing over his phone to his wife. His sudden disappearance raised suspicion, and when he resurfaced, he was interrogated. Following questioning, he confessed to the crime.

Police said Mohit and his neighbour, Ramu, were once close but had an altercation recently, leading to a fallout. Despite repeated warnings from Mohit, his daughter continued visiting Ramu’s house. On the day of the incident, after spotting her returning from the neighbour’s home, Mohit took her on his bike to a deserted area, choked her to death using her clothes, and disposed of the body in a mustard field.

Police have praised the investigation team, which questioned over 100 people before uncovering the crime. Mohit has been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway.

ALSO READ: Who Was Praveen Kumar Gampa And Why Was He Shot In US?

