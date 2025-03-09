UP Man Beheads Girlfriend After Marriage Proposal, Arrested While Fleeing

On March 6, Faizan lured the woman to a canal, where he beheaded her using a makeshift weapon. He then disposed of her head separately to mislead authorities.

A shocking case of brutal murder has emerged from Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedly beheaded his girlfriend after she repeatedly asked him to marry her. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Asif Raza alias Faizan, was arrested on Sunday while attempting to flee to Nepal, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari, the incident came to light after a headless body of a woman was found near Jagannathpur village on Friday. Following an investigation, the woman was identified as a 26-year-old who had been living with her parents after separating from her husband.

Faizan Confessed

During interrogation, Faizan, a local motorcycle mechanic, confessed to the crime. He admitted that he was in a relationship with the woman but resorted to killing her when she started pressuring him for marriage. The officer further revealed that Faizan was influenced by the Telugu movie Salaar, which he watched before committing the crime.

On March 6, Faizan lured the woman to a canal, where he beheaded her using a makeshift weapon. He then disposed of her head separately to mislead authorities. However, police tracked him down and arrested him before he could cross the border into Nepal.

Law enforcement officials recovered the missing head, the murder weapon, and other crucial evidence from the crime scene. The accused has been sent to judicial custody as further investigations continue. The gruesome nature of the crime has sparked outrage, raising concerns over rising violence against women in the region.

Authorities are now examining whether the accused had any accomplices and are looking into his background to determine if there were any past criminal activities. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has demanded the strictest punishment for Faizan, calling for swift justice.

