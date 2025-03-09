Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • UP Man Beheads Girlfriend After Marriage Proposal, Arrested While Fleeing

UP Man Beheads Girlfriend After Marriage Proposal, Arrested While Fleeing

On March 6, Faizan lured the woman to a canal, where he beheaded her using a makeshift weapon. He then disposed of her head separately to mislead authorities.

UP Man Beheads Girlfriend After Marriage Proposal, Arrested While Fleeing


A shocking case of brutal murder has emerged from Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedly beheaded his girlfriend after she repeatedly asked him to marry her. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Asif Raza alias Faizan, was arrested on Sunday while attempting to flee to Nepal, police said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari, the incident came to light after a headless body of a woman was found near Jagannathpur village on Friday. Following an investigation, the woman was identified as a 26-year-old who had been living with her parents after separating from her husband.

Faizan Confessed

During interrogation, Faizan, a local motorcycle mechanic, confessed to the crime. He admitted that he was in a relationship with the woman but resorted to killing her when she started pressuring him for marriage. The officer further revealed that Faizan was influenced by the Telugu movie Salaar, which he watched before committing the crime.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On March 6, Faizan lured the woman to a canal, where he beheaded her using a makeshift weapon. He then disposed of her head separately to mislead authorities. However, police tracked him down and arrested him before he could cross the border into Nepal.

Law enforcement officials recovered the missing head, the murder weapon, and other crucial evidence from the crime scene. The accused has been sent to judicial custody as further investigations continue. The gruesome nature of the crime has sparked outrage, raising concerns over rising violence against women in the region.

Authorities are now examining whether the accused had any accomplices and are looking into his background to determine if there were any past criminal activities. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has demanded the strictest punishment for Faizan, calling for swift justice.

ALSO READ: Conspiracy To Spoil Peace? Bodies Of 3 Civilians Found In Kathua, Three Days After They Went Missing

Filed under

crime news UP Man Beheads Girlfriend

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, No Immediate Damage Reported

4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, No Immediate Damage Reported

Who Will Succeed Justin Trudeau? Liberals To Announce New Leader Today

Who Will Succeed Justin Trudeau? Liberals To Announce New Leader Today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines As Thunder Dominate Nuggets In Key Western Conference Clash

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines As Thunder Dominate Nuggets In Key Western Conference Clash

Trump Stands Firm On Fentanyl-Related Tariffs, Says Commerce Secretary

Trump Stands Firm On Fentanyl-Related Tariffs, Says Commerce Secretary

‘I Was Tense’: KL Rahul Reflects On ‘Pressure’-Filled Knock In Champions Trophy Final

‘I Was Tense’: KL Rahul Reflects On ‘Pressure’-Filled Knock In Champions Trophy Final

Entertainment

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women