UP Man Catches Wife With Lover, Fears Death And ‘Drum Disposal’ Like Meerut Case

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district has filed a chilling complaint against his wife, alleging that she may try to kill him and their six-year-old son and hide their bodies in a drum a grim reference to a recent gruesome murder in Meerut.

Pawan, a health department employee in Mahoba, said he discovered his wife Ritu Verma’s alleged affair with a local councillor, Abhishek Pathak, last year. The couple has since been living separately, with their son residing with Ritu in Mauranipur.

“I can’t live with my wife because she can kill me and my son. She might serve poisoned tea. It is possible our bodies would be found inside a drum,” Pawan said in a complaint to the police, referring to the shocking murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput in Meerut a case where the victim’s dismembered body was found sealed in a cement-filled drum.

According to Pawan, he caught his wife chatting with Pathak in October 2024. When confronted, Ritu allegedly said, “My body, my choice. I can do what I want.” Pawan claimed he later found Pathak at his house during a video call with his son. He alerted police and rushed to the residence.

A video shot by Pawan showed the councillor exiting the house and allegedly threatening both locals and police personnel. The footage has since gone viral.

“The police tried to catch him. He even tried to attack people recording videos of the incident. I don’t care who she lives with, but my son must be safe,” Pawan added.

Police have acknowledged the viral video and launched an investigation. “We received a call via 112 about a man at a woman’s house. A team reached the spot and brought the person to the station,” said officer Ramveer Singh.

The case is under investigation, and further details are awaited.

