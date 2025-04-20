UP Man Cuts Wife’s Braid At Parlour, Arrested After Dowry Harassment Complaint

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district was assaulted by her husband at a beauty parlour, where he cut her braid allegedly over a dowry dispute and her visit for eyebrow grooming.

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district after he allegedly barged into a beauty parlour and cut his wife’s braid while she was getting her eyebrows done. The accused, identified as Rampratap, has also been named in a dowry harassment complaint filed by the woman’s father.

The incident took place on Saturday and came to light after the woman’s father, Radhakrishna, lodged a complaint with the police. According to Radhakrishna, his daughter was married to Rampratap about a year ago and had been facing constant harassment from her in-laws over dowry demands. These allegedly included requests for household appliances like a refrigerator and cooler.

Radhakrishna had brought his daughter back to his home just a week before the incident, reportedly due to ongoing harassment. “The situation escalated when, as alleged by the father, Rampratap arrived at the parlour with three other men and cut his wife’s braid,” said Circle Officer Ravi Prakash.

While the woman’s family links the assault to ongoing dowry pressure, local residents suggest a different motive. They claim Rampratap was infuriated by his wife visiting the parlour to get her eyebrows shaped, which might have triggered the violent act.

Police have registered a case and arrested the accused. “We are investigating all angles, including dowry harassment and assault,” CO Ravi Prakash added.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area, highlighting growing concerns over women’s safety and ongoing dowry-related violence.

