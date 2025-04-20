Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • UP Man Cuts Wife’s Braid At Parlour, Arrested After Dowry Harassment Complaint

UP Man Cuts Wife’s Braid At Parlour, Arrested After Dowry Harassment Complaint

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district was assaulted by her husband at a beauty parlour, where he cut her braid allegedly over a dowry dispute and her visit for eyebrow grooming.

UP Man Cuts Wife’s Braid At Parlour, Arrested After Dowry Harassment Complaint


In a shocking incident, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district after he allegedly barged into a beauty parlour and cut his wife’s braid while she was getting her eyebrows done. The accused, identified as Rampratap, has also been named in a dowry harassment complaint filed by the woman’s father.

The incident took place on Saturday and came to light after the woman’s father, Radhakrishna, lodged a complaint with the police. According to Radhakrishna, his daughter was married to Rampratap about a year ago and had been facing constant harassment from her in-laws over dowry demands. These allegedly included requests for household appliances like a refrigerator and cooler.

Radhakrishna had brought his daughter back to his home just a week before the incident, reportedly due to ongoing harassment. “The situation escalated when, as alleged by the father, Rampratap arrived at the parlour with three other men and cut his wife’s braid,” said Circle Officer Ravi Prakash.

While the woman’s family links the assault to ongoing dowry pressure, local residents suggest a different motive. They claim Rampratap was infuriated by his wife visiting the parlour to get her eyebrows shaped, which might have triggered the violent act.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Police have registered a case and arrested the accused. “We are investigating all angles, including dowry harassment and assault,” CO Ravi Prakash added.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area, highlighting growing concerns over women’s safety and ongoing dowry-related violence.

ALSO READ: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion On The Cards? Political Buzz Grows Ahead Of BMC Elections

Filed under

Hardoi incident Uttar Pradesh news

15,000 Drivers Jobless Ov

15,000 Drivers Jobless Overnight: Info Edge Founder Expresses Disappointment, Flags Human Cost Of BluSmart Shutdown
US Vice President JD Vanc

JD Vance To Visit India: Akshardham And Taj Mahal Visit, PM Modi Meeting,Trade Talks Lined...
Finance Minister Nirmala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Official Visit to USA and Peru Today, India Eyes Stronger...
As Christians worldwide c

Understanding Easter: Why The Resurrection Is Cornerstone Of Christian Faith
“Delhi Must Be Ready Fo

“Delhi Must Be Ready For Summer And Rain Challenges”: CM Rekha Gupta | NewX Exclusive...
A 20-year-old woman tragi

20-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Southeast Delhi, Leaves Emotional Note
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

15,000 Drivers Jobless Overnight: Info Edge Founder Expresses Disappointment, Flags Human Cost Of BluSmart Shutdown

15,000 Drivers Jobless Overnight: Info Edge Founder Expresses Disappointment, Flags Human Cost Of BluSmart Shutdown

JD Vance To Visit India: Akshardham And Taj Mahal Visit, PM Modi Meeting,Trade Talks Lined Up

JD Vance To Visit India: Akshardham And Taj Mahal Visit, PM Modi Meeting,Trade Talks Lined...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Official Visit to USA and Peru Today, India Eyes Stronger Mining Ties With Peru

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Official Visit to USA and Peru Today, India Eyes Stronger...

Understanding Easter: Why The Resurrection Is Cornerstone Of Christian Faith

Understanding Easter: Why The Resurrection Is Cornerstone Of Christian Faith

“Delhi Must Be Ready For Summer And Rain Challenges”: CM Rekha Gupta | NewX Exclusive Interview

“Delhi Must Be Ready For Summer And Rain Challenges”: CM Rekha Gupta | NewX Exclusive...

Entertainment

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave