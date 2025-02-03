Home
UP: Man takes Rs 40,000 Bank Loan, Hires Contract Killers To Gang Rape And Murder Sister-In-Law

A man in Meerut took out a loan to hire contract killers, orchestrating the brutal gang-rape and murder of his sister-in-law. As police hunt for the remaining suspects, chilling details of the crime have emerged.

UP: Man takes Rs 40,000 Bank Loan, Hires Contract Killers To Gang Rape And Murder Sister-In-Law

A man in Meerut took out a loan to hire contract killers, orchestrating the brutal gang-rape and murder of his sister-in-law.


Meerut police have arrested a man for orchestrating the gang rape and murder of his sister-in-law after taking out a loan to hire two contract killers. The crime occurred on January 21 near the Nanu canal in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and the two hired perpetrators remain at large, according to police reports.

Accused Planned Rpe and Murder Over Alleged Blackmail

The accused, identified as Ashish, was reportedly in a relationship with his wife’s younger sister. During interrogation, he alleged that she had been blackmailing him, prompting him to plan her murder.

Seeking assistance, Ashish contacted a hospital worker, Shubham, who introduced him to another accomplice, Deepak. “Shubham told him that he had a contact who could help. They agreed to kill her for Rs 30,000,” said Aditya Bansal, Superintendent of Police for Muzaffarnagar Rural.

To finance the crime, Ashish took out a loan of Rs 40,000, paying Rs 10,000 in advance and Rs 20,000 after the murder, police officials stated.

Victim Raped, Strangled, and Set on Fire

According to the investigation, Ashish, along with Shubham and Deepak, took the victim to the canal on a scooter, where she was gang raped before being strangled with a scarf. To destroy evidence, the trio set her body on fire using petrol.

The victim’s family filed a missing person report on January 23. During the investigation, police traced her last movements to Ashish, Shubham, and Deepak. When taken into custody, Ashish confessed to the crime.

Forensic Evidence Recovered from the Crime Scene

Forensic teams uncovered significant evidence from the crime scene, including the victim’s burned clothes, a ring, and other personal belongings suggesting rape. “A used and an unused condom were also found,” said Bansal.

Authorities have intensified efforts to track down Shubham and Deepak. “We will collect all scientific evidence and ensure conviction,” Bansal affirmed.

Also Read: We're Invisible', Sex Workers On GB Road Still Struggle With Poor Living Conditions Ahead of Delhi Elections

