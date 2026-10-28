UP MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

UP MLC Election Result 2026: Counting is underway for 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, comprising five graduates’ constituencies and six teachers’ constituencies. The contest has featured the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), with results being closely watched ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As of October 28, the latest available reports indicate that the BJP has won multiple seats, while the SP has retained the Varanasi Teachers’ constituency. Counting continues in several other constituencies, and reported leads must be distinguished from officially declared victories.

UP MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List

The following is the constituency-wise status based on the latest reports available. Only declared victories are listed as wins; the remaining seats are marked as pending where final confirmation is unavailable.

Meerut Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate Dinesh Kumar Goyal has won, retaining the seat for the party.

Meerut Teachers’ Constituency: BJP candidate Shri Chand Sharma has won. Meerut district officials confirmed that he received his victory certificate.

Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers’ Constituency: BJP candidate Dr Hari Singh Dhillon has won, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Haji Danish Akhtar.

Varanasi Teachers’ Constituency: SP candidate Lal Bihari Yadav has won, retaining the seat for the party.

Lucknow Teachers’ Constituency: BJP candidate Umesh Dwivedi was reported to be leading SP candidate Sushil Kumar in the latest counting updates.

Agra Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh and SP candidate Shashank Yadav were involved in a close contest during counting.

Agra Teachers’ Constituency: SP candidate Dr Akash Agarwal was reported to be ahead of BJP candidate Hari Kishore Tiwari.

Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ Constituency: BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi and independent candidate Rajeev Yadav were involved in a close contest, with the lead changing during counting.

Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate Dr Ashok Kumar Rathore and SP candidate Dr Man Singh Yadav remained in contention during the reported counting rounds.

Lucknow Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate Avanish Kumar Singh and SP candidate Kanti Singh were among the principal contenders.

Varanasi Graduates’ Constituency: SP candidate Ashutosh Sinha and BJP candidate Kedar Nath Singh were competing for the seat.

Result status: The winner list remains subject to updates from the returning officers. Reported leads in the pending constituencies should not be treated as final results.

UP MLC Election 2026: Latest Counting Updates

The BJP has secured victories in the Meerut Graduates’, Meerut Teachers’ and Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers’ constituencies. The Samajwadi Party has retained the Varanasi Teachers’ seat, where Lal Bihari Yadav defeated BJP candidate Dr Pramod Kumar Mishra.

In Meerut, district officials confirmed the victories of Dinesh Kumar Goyal and Shri Chand Sharma and stated that their victory certificates had been issued. The results gave the BJP wins in both Meerut constituencies.

Dr Hari Singh Dhillon also secured the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers’ seat. Reports said he received 21,672 votes against 3,996 for SP candidate Haji Danish Akhtar.

In Varanasi, Lal Bihari Yadav emerged victorious in the Teachers’ constituency. The result marked another win for the SP in a seat where the party had been seeking to retain its representation.

In other constituencies, counting updates showed close contests. BJP’s Umesh Dwivedi was reported to be ahead in the Lucknow Teachers’ constituency, while the Agra Teachers’ contest favoured SP candidate Dr Akash Agarwal in the reported rounds. The Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ constituency also saw a close contest involving BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi and independent Rajeev Yadav.

These trends are based on available reporting and may change as the counting process progresses. The final result for each constituency must be confirmed by the respective returning officer.

How Many Seats Are At Stake In UP MLC Election 2026?

A total of 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats are being contested: five graduates’ seats and six teachers’ seats. Polling took place on October 23, while counting began on October 27.

The constituencies are spread across the Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Agra, Allahabad-Jhansi, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad divisions. The BJP and SP are the principal contenders, although independent candidates and other political groups are also part of the contests.

The elections are significant for both major parties because the results provide an indication of their support among registered graduates and teachers. The outcome is also being watched in the wider political context of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Why Is UP MLC Vote Counting Taking Time?

The Legislative Council elections use the proportional representation system through the single transferable vote (STV) method. Voters rank candidates according to their preferences, and a candidate must secure the prescribed quota to be declared elected.

If no candidate reaches the required quota through first-preference votes, subsequent preferences may need to be counted. This can extend the process, especially in constituencies with numerous candidates or closely contested races.

Consequently, early leads are not equivalent to final victories. The official result is confirmed only after the prescribed counting procedure has been completed and the returning officer has declared the winner.

UP MLC Election Result 2026: When Will All Results Be Declared?

Polling was held on October 23, and counting began on October 27. The latest reports available on October 28 indicate that results have been declared in several constituencies, while counting remains underway in others.

The final winner list will be complete once the remaining counts and any required preference transfers are finished. Readers should follow announcements from the returning officers and the Election Commission of India for verified constituency-wise results.