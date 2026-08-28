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Home > India News > UP Politics: Ex-CM Who Personally Locked Secretariat Gates When Ministers Were Late; Veer Bahadur Singh’s Strict Rules

UP Politics: Ex-CM Who Personally Locked Secretariat Gates When Ministers Were Late; Veer Bahadur Singh’s Strict Rules

UP politics has a striking Veer Bahadur Singh anecdote: the former CM reportedly shut Secretariat gates at 10:15 am and even penalised a late minister.

Veer Bahadur Singh’s Strict Rule For Late Ministers In UP (Image: X)
Veer Bahadur Singh’s Strict Rule For Late Ministers In UP (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 13:43 IST

In UP politics, several chief ministers have built their image around major decisions, public meetings or political influence. But former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Veer Bahadur Singh was remembered for something different, strict discipline and punctuality. It is said that after taking charge, Singh made it clear that the government could function properly only when it ran on time, and he acted firmly against late arrivals at the Secretariat.

Singh reportedly believed that if government employees and officers came late, the public would also have to wait for their work. He therefore enforced strict punctuality at the Secretariat, with the rules applying to everyone, including ministers.

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UP politics: The 10:15 am deadline that applied to everyone

Senior journalist Shyamlal Yadav documented Singh’s approach in his book, At the Heart of Power: The Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. According to the book, the main gate of the Secretariat was shut at 10:15 am during Singh’s tenure. Any officer, employee or minister arriving after the deadline was not allowed inside.

The rule became particularly famous because of what happened to the state’s Health Minister. According to the book, the minister reached the Secretariat after the scheduled time and apparently expected an exception because of his position. But the gate was not opened on Singh’s instructions. The minister was subsequently docked a day’s salary.

UP politics: Health Minister’s salary cut sent a message across Secretariat

The incident quickly became a talking point among government employees. The message was simple: if even a minister could not get an exemption, officers and employees could hardly expect special treatment for arriving late.

The story came to represent Singh’s reputation for discipline and punctuality. His approach was based on the belief that government offices had to function on time if ordinary people’s work was to move without unnecessary delays.

UP politics: What the book says about Veer Bahadur Singh’s strict rule

There is, however, an important caveat to the anecdote. The account of the 10:15 am gate closure and the Health Minister losing a day’s salary comes from Yadav’s book. There is no separate government order or publicly available official record cited for these specific incidents. Therefore, the story should be understood as a political anecdote recorded in the book, rather than an independently established official record.

For UP politics, however, the anecdote remains striking for the image it creates of Veer Bahadur Singh: a chief minister who reportedly treated punctuality as a rule that even ministers could not escape.

Also Read: UP Elections 2027: Gorakhpur Sadar’s 60-Year Saffron Streak; Why BJP Remains Unbeatable In Yogi’s Stronghold?    

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UP Politics: Ex-CM Who Personally Locked Secretariat Gates When Ministers Were Late; Veer Bahadur Singh’s Strict Rules
Tags: UP electionsup newsUP politicsVeer Bahadur Singh

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UP Politics: Ex-CM Who Personally Locked Secretariat Gates When Ministers Were Late; Veer Bahadur Singh’s Strict Rules
UP Politics: Ex-CM Who Personally Locked Secretariat Gates When Ministers Were Late; Veer Bahadur Singh’s Strict Rules
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