UP Politics: ‘Who Are You?’ When Former CM Ram Prakash Gupta Failed to Recognise His Own Minister

Uttar Pradesh has seen many chief ministers with distinct political personalities. But former Chief Minister Ram Prakash Gupta is remembered for more than his political career. Several stories about his time in office focus on his alleged habit of forgetting things. Some accounts claim he sometimes struggled to remember speeches, political details and even the identities of people around him.

One of the most unusual stories involves his own ministers. According to accounts from that period, Gupta would sometimes fail to recognise ministers in his cabinet. On such occasions, he would reportedly ask them who they were. The stories have since become part of the political folklore surrounding the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

When Ram Prakash Gupta Reportedly Forgot His Speeches

Gupta’s alleged memory lapses were not limited to people. Stories about him suggest that he would sometimes leave his prepared speech behind before attending an event. His staff would then try to remind him of the points he was expected to speak about.

But even after reaching the stage, he could reportedly forget parts of his speech. Instead of sticking to a prepared script, he would speak about whatever came to his mind at that moment. This gave his public appearances an unusual and sometimes unpredictable character.

‘Who Are You?’ The Story About His Own Ministers

Perhaps the most widely discussed anecdote about Gupta involves his cabinet colleagues. According to the accounts, Gupta could sometimes look at a minister and fail to remember who he was. He would then reportedly ask the person to introduce himself.

The incident is often retold to highlight Gupta’s alleged forgetfulness. However, such stories should be treated as political anecdotes rather than established medical facts. There is no basis to use these accounts to make any diagnosis about his health.

Ram Prakash Gupta Became UP Chief Minister at 77

Gupta took charge as Uttar Pradesh chief minister on November 12, 1999. He was around 77 years old at the time. His age made his appointment notable. He was among the oldest people to occupy the state’s top political office.

Gupta had a long association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His political career had also included participation in the movement against the Emergency. He was jailed during the Emergency for opposing the government.

The Rajnath Singh Prediction That Became a Political Story

Another interesting incident related to Gupta was his connection with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Rajnath Singh. According to an often quoted story, Gupta had known Singh while both were active in politics during the period of the Emergency. He allegedly predicted Singh’s political future by reading his palms.

It is said that Gupta had predicted that Singh would someday become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The prediction came true when, in October 2000, Rajnath Singh became Uttar Pradesh chief minister, succeeding Gupta. Gupta was then appointed governor of Madhya Pradesh.

A Short Tenure, But Many Stories

The period during which Ram Prakash Gupta served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was a short one. However, his name keeps coming up when telling tales of the political history of the state. The episodes of forgetting things, especially of not remembering speeches and not recognising ministers, constitute some of the most bizarre episodes associated with him.

On the other hand, his long political experience, the role he played during the emergency, and the connection to the BJP make it important to remember Ram Prakash Gupta not only as an ex-chief minister of Uttar Pradesh but also as a political personality surrounded by several peculiar episodes.