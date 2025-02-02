Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
UP Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered, And Burned By Brother-In-Law To Hide Affair

A 21-year-old woman from Muzaffarnagar was gang-raped, murdered, and set on fire by her brother-in-law and two hired killers. Police reveal shocking details.

UP Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered, And Burned By Brother-In-Law To Hide Affair

In a harrowing case from Chhattisgarh, a 17-year-old tribal girl was gang-raped by four government officials, including her school principal.


In a horrifying case that has sent shockwaves across the nation, a 21-year-old woman from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was gang-raped, murdered, and set on fire by her brother-in-law, who allegedly took a ₹40,000 bank loan to execute the crime. The charred remains of the woman were found in a forest area on January 26, five days after she went missing.

According to Muzaffarnagar SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal, the main accused, her brother-in-law, had been in an illicit relationship with the victim for two years. Police investigations revealed that the woman had private photos and videos of them together and was allegedly blackmailing him. Fearing exposure, the accused conspired to eliminate her.

In a shocking revelation, police stated that he took a ₹40,000 loan from a bank to fund the crime. He hired two men, paying them ₹10,000 in advance and promising another ₹20,000 after the murder.

On January 21, the woman was last seen on a scooter with her brother-in-law. Her family, growing anxious over her absence, lodged a missing person complaint at Budhana police station. As investigations progressed, a grim discovery was made in a forest area – a charred body with only a few identifiable remains.

Police suspect the woman was first gang-raped and then strangled with her scarf before being set ablaze using petrol to erase all evidence. The fact that her undergarments were found intact while the rest of her clothes were burned raised suspicions of sexual assault. Investigators also found two condom packets at the crime scene.

Despite the body being burned beyond recognition, the victim’s parents managed to identify her through partially burnt clothes, footwear, a ring, a hair clip, and her undergarments. Their grief turned to outrage as details of the crime emerged.

The accused, now in police custody, has reportedly confessed to the crime, admitting that he planned the murder to escape potential blackmail. His two accomplices have also been arrested.

This gruesome crime has once again highlighted the vulnerability of women in India and the alarming lengths to which perpetrators go to eliminate evidence. The case has sparked widespread outrage, with demands for strict punishment for the accused.

Women’s rights activists and legal experts stress the need for fast-track trials and stronger deterrents against crimes of this nature. Uttar Pradesh authorities have assured swift justice, and the police continue to gather forensic evidence to build a strong case.

This incident underscores the urgent need for better protection mechanisms for women, stricter enforcement of laws, and a societal shift to ensure women’s safety. Crimes like these reflect deep-seated misogyny and a culture of impunity that needs to be dismantled.

As investigations continue, the victim’s family and the public await justice, hoping that the culprits will face the full force of the law.

