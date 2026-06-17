UP Temple Donation Dispute Turns Violent: Priests Clash in Deoria, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A massive clash broke out between priests in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh over sharing the offerings by devotees at the temple. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The violent clash took place at the prominent Baba Mahendra Temple in the district. Media reports suggest that the clash broke out after a dispute arose over the distribution of the donation money by the devotees. Soon, the argument escalated and the two sides indulged in thrashing each other with batons. Meanwhile, police have initiated action against both the parties involved in the clash. According to Deoria Police, the clash took place on June 13 in Mahen village under the limits of Madanpur police station, said a report in Times of India.

As per the report, the disagreement erupted over conducting rituals and sharing donations offered by the devotees. The issue suddenly took an ugly turn and the two groups started exchanging blows with each other.

The local police have now registered a case against both the parties based on their complaints. The cases have been filed under the various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including assault, use of criminal force among others.

Based on complaints submitted by both sides, Madanpur police registered cross FIRs under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to assault, criminal force and intentional provocation.

An investigation has been initiated under the supervision of Superintendent of police (SP) Abhijit Shankar. So far, six persons have been arrested in connection with the assault at the temple.

The arrested accused includes Markandeya Bharti (55), Akash Goswami (30), Sameer Goswami (40), Janardan Goswami (58), Vashishtha Bharti (46) and Vishal Goswami. All the accused lives in Mahen village.

As the video went viral on social media, internet users reacted to the incident with disdain. One user comment on X saying, “In the Mahendra Temple of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, the panda priests fought among themselves over the amount of donation and dakshina—fists, kicks, and sticks flew in a fierce brawl.Fight, die, hack each other to pieces.”

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