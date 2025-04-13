UP: Three-Year-Old Dies Of Suspected Rabies In Aligarh, 10 Other Kids Bitten By Same Dog Remain Untreated

A three-year-old dies of suspected rabies in Aligarh; 10 more kids bitten by the same dog had no treatment. Health officials rush to prevent further spread.

A three-year-old boy named Anshu tragically died from suspected rabies nearly 45 days after being bitten by a rabid dog in Nagla Nathlu village under Charra police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The child began showing advanced symptoms of rabies, such as hydrophobia (fear of water), shortly before his death. He succumbed to the disease at a private hospital near his village on Friday, his family reported.

In a deeply distressing development, Anshu’s death led to the revelation that 10 other children, aged 2 to 12, were also attacked by the same rabid dog — but none had received any medical treatment or anti-rabies vaccine.

Health officials quickly rushed to the village on Friday, initiating an emergency response.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Aligarh, addressed the media, stating, “We have taken this matter very seriously, and a drive is being launched for all preventive steps like administration of anti-rabies vaccines.”

Dr Tyagi added that although the situation strongly suggests rabies, a confirmed diagnosis could not be made. “The dog was killed after the incident, so no tests could be conducted on it. Also, the child was not examined before his death to confirm the disease,” he said.

Reassuring the public, the CMO stated that government hospitals are well-stocked with anti-rabies vaccines to handle such cases and prevent further casualties.

He emphasized the need for awareness in rural areas regarding immediate medical attention after dog bites, which could potentially save lives.

This incident highlights a critical gap in rural healthcare awareness and emergency response to rabies — a preventable yet deadly disease if left untreated.

With more children possibly at risk and rabies being fatal once symptoms appear, early intervention and vaccination remain the only effective line of defense.

