Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • UP: Three-Year-Old Dies Of Suspected Rabies In Aligarh, 10 Other Kids Bitten By Same Dog Remain Untreated

UP: Three-Year-Old Dies Of Suspected Rabies In Aligarh, 10 Other Kids Bitten By Same Dog Remain Untreated

A three-year-old dies of suspected rabies in Aligarh; 10 more kids bitten by the same dog had no treatment. Health officials rush to prevent further spread.

UP: Three-Year-Old Dies Of Suspected Rabies In Aligarh, 10 Other Kids Bitten By Same Dog Remain Untreated


A three-year-old boy named Anshu tragically died from suspected rabies nearly 45 days after being bitten by a rabid dog in Nagla Nathlu village under Charra police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The child began showing advanced symptoms of rabies, such as hydrophobia (fear of water), shortly before his death. He succumbed to the disease at a private hospital near his village on Friday, his family reported.

In a deeply distressing development, Anshu’s death led to the revelation that 10 other children, aged 2 to 12, were also attacked by the same rabid dog — but none had received any medical treatment or anti-rabies vaccine.

Health officials quickly rushed to the village on Friday, initiating an emergency response.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Aligarh, addressed the media, stating, “We have taken this matter very seriously, and a drive is being launched for all preventive steps like administration of anti-rabies vaccines.”

Dr Tyagi added that although the situation strongly suggests rabies, a confirmed diagnosis could not be made. “The dog was killed after the incident, so no tests could be conducted on it. Also, the child was not examined before his death to confirm the disease,” he said.

Reassuring the public, the CMO stated that government hospitals are well-stocked with anti-rabies vaccines to handle such cases and prevent further casualties.

He emphasized the need for awareness in rural areas regarding immediate medical attention after dog bites, which could potentially save lives.

This incident highlights a critical gap in rural healthcare awareness and emergency response to rabies — a preventable yet deadly disease if left untreated.

With more children possibly at risk and rabies being fatal once symptoms appear, early intervention and vaccination remain the only effective line of defense.

ALSO READ: Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal

Filed under

Aligarh rabies case child dies of dog bite UP dog bite case

newsx

India Joins Elite League With Successful Laser Weapon Test To Destroy Drones
Chinese firms seeking to

UK To Set ‘High Trust Bar’ For Chinese Investment, Minister Says
newsx

UP: Three-Year-Old Dies Of Suspected Rabies In Aligarh, 10 Other Kids Bitten By Same Dog...
At least 32 people, inclu

Russian Missile Strike Kills At least 32, Injures 99 In Ukrainian City of Sumy
newsx

Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Eight, CM Naidu and Opposition Express Condolences
newsx

Puthandu 2025: Tamil New Year Celebrations Begin On April 14 With Hope, Rituals, And Festive...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Joins Elite League With Successful Laser Weapon Test To Destroy Drones

India Joins Elite League With Successful Laser Weapon Test To Destroy Drones

UK To Set ‘High Trust Bar’ For Chinese Investment, Minister Says

UK To Set ‘High Trust Bar’ For Chinese Investment, Minister Says

Russian Missile Strike Kills At least 32, Injures 99 In Ukrainian City of Sumy

Russian Missile Strike Kills At least 32, Injures 99 In Ukrainian City of Sumy

Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Eight, CM Naidu and Opposition Express Condolences

Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Eight, CM Naidu and Opposition Express Condolences

Puthandu 2025: Tamil New Year Celebrations Begin On April 14 With Hope, Rituals, And Festive Delights

Puthandu 2025: Tamil New Year Celebrations Begin On April 14 With Hope, Rituals, And Festive...

Entertainment

Watch | Suriya’s ‘Retro’ Third Single ‘The One’ Stuns Fans: Sid Sriram, Santhosh Narayanan Deliver A Power-Packed Track

Watch | Suriya’s ‘Retro’ Third Single ‘The One’ Stuns Fans: Sid Sriram, Santhosh Narayanan Deliver

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It Up’ And ‘Big Dawgs’

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life On OTT

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe Maut Concert, Internet Slams Incident

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?