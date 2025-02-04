Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
UP Weather Update: Cold Set To Make Its Comeback; Light Rain Changes The Weather Conditions

The weather in Uttar Pradesh has taken a significant turn, with light showers reported in several cities on Monday night. The cold winds have further intensified the winter chill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cloudy skies and light rainfall will persist on Tuesday, impacting various parts of the state.

The weather in Uttar Pradesh has taken a significant turn, with light showers reported in several cities on Monday night. The cold winds have further intensified the winter chill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cloudy skies and light rainfall will persist on Tuesday, impacting various parts of the state.

Temperature Variations and Meteorological Insights

On Monday, the weather fluctuated throughout the day. The morning started with light cloud cover, followed by bright sunshine during the daytime. According to meteorologist Mohammad Danish, “Clouds will dominate the sky on Tuesday with chances of light rainfall. By Wednesday afternoon, the sun is expected to shine again.”

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was around 27.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was approximately 11.4 degrees Celsius. These variations indicate the seasonal transition and the impact of western disturbances.

Rainfall and Fog in Key Districts

Several districts, including Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, and Kanpur, witnessed light drizzles in the early hours of Tuesday, with expectations of sunshine in the afternoon. Meanwhile, regions such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Unnao, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Ghazipur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Fatehpur, Banda, and Bareilly are likely to experience fog along with strong winds.

Weather Outlook for Meerut

According to the IMD, Meerut is expected to see a mix of cloudy skies and sporadic rainfall, with sunshine breaking through intermittently. Humidity levels are estimated to remain at 83%. Dr. U.P. Shahi, in charge of the weather center at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture, explained, “The persistent cold spell in January was interrupted by sudden fog on Sunday. This change is attributed to two successive western disturbances, which have altered weather conditions. Cloudy skies and occasional showers are expected on Monday and Tuesday.”

Agra Weather Report

In Agra, Monday began with light clouds, followed by bright sunshine throughout the day. The maximum temperature stood at 27.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature dropped to 11.4 degrees Celsius. Compared to the seasonal average, the maximum temperature was higher by three degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature exceeded the normal by 1.8 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum of 26.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12.8 degrees Celsius. IMD has forecasted the possibility of rain for the region today.

Badaun’s Weather Conditions

In Badaun, the first week of February has seen warm daytime conditions, causing residents to reduce the use of heavy winter clothing. However, the nights remain cold, affecting people’s health. Monday morning experienced bright sunshine, providing relief from the cold, but the rising temperatures during the day have led to minor health issues. Wind speeds ranged between 18-20 kilometers per hour. By 3 PM, cloud cover appeared for a brief period, and by evening, the cold weather returned. Meteorologist Dr. Manmohan Singh stated, “Temperatures will likely drop in the coming days. However, there is no immediate forecast for rainfall.”

IMD’s Forecast and Western Disrupture Impact

The IMD had earlier predicted a weather shift post-February 2 due to an active western disturbance affecting the western Himalayan regions since January 29. The system’s impact has now extended to parts of western Uttar Pradesh, increasing the likelihood of rainfall in several districts.

As the seasonal transition continues, residents of Uttar Pradesh should stay prepared for further fluctuations in weather conditions over the coming days.

