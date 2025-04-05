Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • UP Woman Attempts Suicide For Not Performing Navratri Rituals Due To Menstruation

UP Woman Attempts Suicide For Not Performing Navratri Rituals Due To Menstruation

A tragic incident has brought attention to the deeply rooted stigma surrounding menstruation in parts of India. Priyansha Soni, a 36-year-old resident of Jhansi, allegedly took her own life after she was unable to participate in Navratri rituals due to getting her period on the first day of the festival.

UP Woman Attempts Suicide For Not Performing Navratri Rituals Due To Menstruation


A tragic incident has brought attention to the deeply rooted stigma surrounding menstruation in parts of India. Priyansha Soni, a 36-year-old resident of Jhansi, allegedly took her own life after she was unable to participate in Navratri rituals due to getting her period on the first day of the festival.

Priyansha, a devout follower of Goddess Durga, had been eagerly preparing for the nine-day Chaitra Navratri celebration. She had asked her husband, Mukesh Soni, to help arrange everything — from offerings to lamps and grains — to ensure the household was ready for the puja. However, her excitement turned into despair when she began menstruating on March 30, the first day of the festival.

In many traditional households, menstruating women are discouraged — and often prohibited — from participating in religious rituals due to prevailing cultural beliefs about impurity. According to Mr. Soni, this belief weighed heavily on Priyansha.

“She had waited an entire year for Navratri. When the moment arrived, she felt helpless. I tried reassuring her that periods are normal, and I even offered to perform the rituals in her place, but she was inconsolable,” he recalled.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After initially trying to console her, Mr. Soni left for work but had to return shortly afterward when she broke down in tears. Despite his efforts, tragedy struck after he left again. Priyansha allegedly ingested poison and was rushed to the hospital. Though she initially survived, her health began to deteriorate rapidly.

“She later admitted that she made a mistake,” Mr. Soni said. Hoping that some time with her parents might help her recover emotionally, the family took her to her childhood home. Unfortunately, her condition worsened overnight, and she had to be hospitalized again.

“In the hospital, she seemed to be recovering. She even asked me to eat something and sent me to get juice. But when I came back, she was on oxygen support. Within 20 minutes, she passed away,” said her devastated husband.

Priyansha leaves behind two young daughters — Janvi, aged 3, and Manvi, aged 2.

The incident has reignited conversations around menstrual stigma and mental health. Activists and experts have emphasized the need for greater awareness and societal change, urging communities to stop associating periods with shame and impurity.

Also Read: Who’s Better? Delhi Man Works For Blinkit And Zepto For A Week, Differentiates His Experience

Filed under

Menstruation navratri

SBI Urges India to Expand

SBI Urges India to Expand PLI Scheme in Response to Global Tariff Changes
newsx

Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Kills Her With A Hammer In Noida
newsx

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited...
newsx

Indian Stabbed To Death In Canda, High Commission Of India In Ottawa Confirms On X
newsx

Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI
Gold Price Today: Massive

Gold Price Today: Massive 40% Price Drop Predicted For Gold – Where Is The Yellow...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

SBI Urges India to Expand PLI Scheme in Response to Global Tariff Changes

SBI Urges India to Expand PLI Scheme in Response to Global Tariff Changes

Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Kills Her With A Hammer In Noida

Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Kills Her With A Hammer In Noida

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited...

Indian Stabbed To Death In Canda, High Commission Of India In Ottawa Confirms On X

Indian Stabbed To Death In Canda, High Commission Of India In Ottawa Confirms On X

Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI

Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI

Entertainment

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture