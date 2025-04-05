UP Woman Attempts Suicide For Not Performing Navratri Rituals Due To Menstruation

A tragic incident has brought attention to the deeply rooted stigma surrounding menstruation in parts of India. Priyansha Soni, a 36-year-old resident of Jhansi, allegedly took her own life after she was unable to participate in Navratri rituals due to getting her period on the first day of the festival.

A tragic incident has brought attention to the deeply rooted stigma surrounding menstruation in parts of India. Priyansha Soni, a 36-year-old resident of Jhansi, allegedly took her own life after she was unable to participate in Navratri rituals due to getting her period on the first day of the festival.

Priyansha, a devout follower of Goddess Durga, had been eagerly preparing for the nine-day Chaitra Navratri celebration. She had asked her husband, Mukesh Soni, to help arrange everything — from offerings to lamps and grains — to ensure the household was ready for the puja. However, her excitement turned into despair when she began menstruating on March 30, the first day of the festival.

In many traditional households, menstruating women are discouraged — and often prohibited — from participating in religious rituals due to prevailing cultural beliefs about impurity. According to Mr. Soni, this belief weighed heavily on Priyansha.

“She had waited an entire year for Navratri. When the moment arrived, she felt helpless. I tried reassuring her that periods are normal, and I even offered to perform the rituals in her place, but she was inconsolable,” he recalled.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After initially trying to console her, Mr. Soni left for work but had to return shortly afterward when she broke down in tears. Despite his efforts, tragedy struck after he left again. Priyansha allegedly ingested poison and was rushed to the hospital. Though she initially survived, her health began to deteriorate rapidly.

“She later admitted that she made a mistake,” Mr. Soni said. Hoping that some time with her parents might help her recover emotionally, the family took her to her childhood home. Unfortunately, her condition worsened overnight, and she had to be hospitalized again.

“In the hospital, she seemed to be recovering. She even asked me to eat something and sent me to get juice. But when I came back, she was on oxygen support. Within 20 minutes, she passed away,” said her devastated husband.

Priyansha leaves behind two young daughters — Janvi, aged 3, and Manvi, aged 2.

The incident has reignited conversations around menstrual stigma and mental health. Activists and experts have emphasized the need for greater awareness and societal change, urging communities to stop associating periods with shame and impurity.

Also Read: Who’s Better? Delhi Man Works For Blinkit And Zepto For A Week, Differentiates His Experience