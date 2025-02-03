UP Woman Chokes Man To Death During Sex Says “Fed Up Of Being Blackmailed”

In a disturbing incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a man during a sexual encounter, claiming that she acted in self-defense after being blackmailed by him.

The victim, identified as Iqbal, was found dead near his home on Friday, two days after the woman’s arrest. Iqbal, an artisan who visited various homes in the woman’s village, had reportedly blackmailed her into performing intimate acts with him.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld, was arrested on Sunday following a complaint lodged by Iqbal’s wife.

According to the police, the woman and Iqbal had become acquainted when he visited her home. They exchanged phone numbers, and the two spoke frequently. At some point, Iqbal allegedly coerced the woman into a sexual act under the guise of discussing work related to her clothes.

He reportedly threatened her with call recordings, warning that he would ruin her family’s reputation if she did not comply. Fearing the repercussions on her children’s lives, she continued to submit to his demands.

“He blackmailed me into getting physical with him multiple times. I was tired of this,” the woman said in her statement. She described how on Wednesday, after Iqbal dropped his wife off at her parents’ house, the two spoke on the phone. The woman claimed Iqbal then gave her two pills to sedate her husband.

Later that evening, the woman called Iqbal, who invited her to his house. Determined to end the cycle of blackmail, she said she made up her mind to either kill him or die herself.

While at Iqbal’s house, the woman claimed that as they were talking, he began getting intimate with her again. She said she then placed one hand over his mouth and choked him with the other hand. After ensuring that Iqbal was dead, she allegedly placed his body on the staircase and returned home, saying she had no other option but to act in order to protect her family.

Police have confirmed the arrest and are investigating the case further. The woman’s statement has been recorded, and authorities are considering her actions in the context of the alleged blackmail and threat to her family.

