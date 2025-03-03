UP Woman Executed In UAE On Feb 15, MEA Tells Delhi HC On Father’s Plea

The Ministry of External Affairs informed the Delhi High Court that Shahzadi Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was executed in the United Arab Emirates on February 15 following her conviction for murder.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that Shahzadi Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was executed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 15 following her conviction for murder.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the central government, stated that the authorities were providing all possible assistance to her family. He further confirmed that her cremation is scheduled for March 5. With this declaration, the high court disposed of a plea filed by her father, Shabbir, who had sought the MEA’s intervention in clarifying her legal status and well-being.

Background of the Case

Shahzadi Khan, a resident of Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, had been incarcerated in Abu Dhabi’s Al Batwa jail following her conviction for the murder of a four-month-old child.

Her father, Shabbir, had long maintained that his daughter was wrongfully implicated in the case. He had submitted multiple appeals, including to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting intervention to prevent her execution.

Allegations and Circumstances Leading to Her Arrest

Shabbir recounted that Shahzadi had suffered facial burns in childhood and later worked with the ‘Roti Bank of Banda’ organization during the COVID-19 lockdown. In November 2021, she had traveled to Dubai at the invitation of Uzair, a resident of Agra, whom she had befriended on Facebook. Uzair had allegedly arranged her travel under the pretext of medical treatment.

Upon arrival, she was hosted by Uzair’s relatives, including:

Faiz (Uzair’s uncle)

Nazia (Uzair’s aunt)

Anjum Sahana Begum (Nazia’s mother-in-law)

According to Shabbir, Nazia later gave birth to a son, who died at the age of four months and 21 days. Following the infant’s death, Shahzadi was accused of murder and arrested.

Legal Proceedings and Father’s Plea

Shabbir had claimed that his daughter called him in September 2024, informing him that she could face execution at any time. He subsequently approached the Delhi High Court, requesting government intervention.

Additionally, he alleged that the Mataundh police station in Banda district failed to investigate a complaint he had filed on July 15, 2024, regarding his daughter’s alleged trafficking to Dubai. He accused Sub-Inspector Mohammad Akram, the designated Investigation Officer (IO), of inaction in the case.

With the MEA’s confirmation of Shahzadi Khan’s execution, the Delhi High Court disposed of her father’s plea. The government has assured continued assistance to the family, with the cremation set for March 5.

