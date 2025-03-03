Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • UP Woman Executed In UAE On Feb 15, MEA Tells Delhi HC On Father’s Plea

UP Woman Executed In UAE On Feb 15, MEA Tells Delhi HC On Father’s Plea

The Ministry of External Affairs informed the Delhi High Court that Shahzadi Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was executed in the United Arab Emirates on February 15 following her conviction for murder.

UP Woman Executed In UAE On Feb 15, MEA Tells Delhi HC On Father’s Plea


The Ministry of External Affairs informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that Shahzadi Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was executed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 15 following her conviction for murder.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the central government, stated that the authorities were providing all possible assistance to her family. He further confirmed that her cremation is scheduled for March 5. With this declaration, the high court disposed of a plea filed by her father, Shabbir, who had sought the MEA’s intervention in clarifying her legal status and well-being.

Background of the Case

Shahzadi Khan, a resident of Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, had been incarcerated in Abu Dhabi’s Al Batwa jail following her conviction for the murder of a four-month-old child.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her father, Shabbir, had long maintained that his daughter was wrongfully implicated in the case. He had submitted multiple appeals, including to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting intervention to prevent her execution.

Allegations and Circumstances Leading to Her Arrest

Shabbir recounted that Shahzadi had suffered facial burns in childhood and later worked with the ‘Roti Bank of Banda’ organization during the COVID-19 lockdown. In November 2021, she had traveled to Dubai at the invitation of Uzair, a resident of Agra, whom she had befriended on Facebook. Uzair had allegedly arranged her travel under the pretext of medical treatment.

Upon arrival, she was hosted by Uzair’s relatives, including:

Faiz (Uzair’s uncle)
Nazia (Uzair’s aunt)
Anjum Sahana Begum (Nazia’s mother-in-law)

According to Shabbir, Nazia later gave birth to a son, who died at the age of four months and 21 days. Following the infant’s death, Shahzadi was accused of murder and arrested.

Legal Proceedings and Father’s Plea

Shabbir had claimed that his daughter called him in September 2024, informing him that she could face execution at any time. He subsequently approached the Delhi High Court, requesting government intervention.

Additionally, he alleged that the Mataundh police station in Banda district failed to investigate a complaint he had filed on July 15, 2024, regarding his daughter’s alleged trafficking to Dubai. He accused Sub-Inspector Mohammad Akram, the designated Investigation Officer (IO), of inaction in the case.

With the MEA’s confirmation of Shahzadi Khan’s execution, the Delhi High Court disposed of her father’s plea. The government has assured continued assistance to the family, with the cremation set for March 5.

Read More: Brij Bhushan Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Court Records Witness Statement

Filed under

Shahzadi Khan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April 10

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April...

Halt Afghan Refugee Expulsions, Pakistan Urged

Halt Afghan Refugee Expulsions, Pakistan Urged

Brij Bhushan Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Court Records Witness Statement

Brij Bhushan Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Court Records Witness Statement

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To The Oscars

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To...

US Treasury Department Suspends Enforcement Of Corporate Transparency Act Against Domestic Reporting Companies

US Treasury Department Suspends Enforcement Of Corporate Transparency Act Against Domestic Reporting Companies

Entertainment

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April 10

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To The Oscars

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser Now!

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard