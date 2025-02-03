‘UPA And NDA Failed To Address Unemployment In India:’ Rahul Gandhi Talks On Unemployment Crisis, Technological Vision For India In Parliament

In a fiery speech in Parliament earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the presidential address, calling it a repetitive "laundry list" of government achievements.

In a fiery speech in Parliament earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Presidential address, calling it a repetitive “laundry list” of government achievements. He argued that such an address should offer a visionary roadmap rather than a reiteration of past actions. Highlighting the need for a fresh approach, he presented an alternative vision that the INDIA bloc would focus on if in power.

Rahul Gandhi Addressing the Youth and Unemployment Crisis

Gandhi emphasized that the future of India rests in the hands of its youth and that government policies must cater to their needs. He pointed out that despite rapid economic growth, successive governments, including both UPA and NDA, have failed to provide a concrete solution to India’s persistent unemployment crisis.

“Neither the UPA government nor today’s NDA government has given a clear-cut answer to the youth of India about employment,” he stated.

Failure of ‘Make in India’ and Declining Manufacturing: Rahul Gandhi

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Gandhi acknowledged that while the idea was conceptually sound, it had failed in execution. He cited data showing that manufacturing’s contribution to GDP had declined from 15.3% in 2014 to 12.6% in 2025, marking the lowest share in 60 years.

“I am not even blaming the PM because I think it would not be fair to say he didn’t try. He tried, and conceptually, ‘Make in India’ was a good idea. But it’s pretty clear that he failed,” he said.

He further argued that India has primarily focused on consumption rather than production, leading to an over-reliance on imports, particularly from China.

“We don’t make phones in India; they are made in China. So the first message I would give in a presidential address would be that India has to focus completely on production. If we do not, we will run huge deficits, increase inequality, and eventually face a serious problem,” he cautioned.

The Growing Social Tensions and Economic Inequality

Gandhi also warned about the rising social tensions in India, linking them to economic instability. He highlighted the increasing number of people in jails and the growing deployment of security forces as indicators of deepening unrest.

“Everyone understands that social tension is on the rise in India,” he observed, suggesting that economic disparity and unemployment contribute significantly to this situation.

Rahul Gandhi Stressed On Global Technological Revolution

Turning to solutions, Gandhi stressed that India must align itself with the ongoing global technological revolution. He pointed out that the transition from internal combustion engines to electric motors, from fossil fuels to renewable energy, and advancements in areas like artificial intelligence, healthcare, and defense, will redefine economies and societies worldwide.

“This revolution will change everything—warfare, education, medical treatment. It is crucial to understand the drivers of this transformation and identify where exactly India needs to focus,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi on Production, Banking, and Foreign Policy

Outlining his vision, Gandhi proposed building a robust production network in key technological sectors. He emphasized that India must not only identify critical industries but also develop domestic capabilities to compete globally.

Additionally, he stressed the need to democratize India’s banking system to support small and medium enterprises.

“We will ensure that our banking system is not captured by two or three companies that block others from building a production system. Our banking system must be open, dynamic, and accessible to millions of entrepreneurs who want to take part in this revolution,” he asserted.

He also suggested that India’s foreign policy must align with this technological shift to secure strategic advantages on the global stage.

A vision for India’s Future

Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament presented a sharp critique of the current administration’s economic policies while offering a blueprint for an alternative approach. By focusing on youth employment, boosting domestic production, reforming banking, and leveraging technological advancements, he laid out a vision for an India that is self-reliant and globally competitive. As the 2024 elections approach, these issues are likely to shape political discourse in the country.