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Home > India News > Scan, Click, Lose Money? How New QR Code Tampering Trick, Fake UPI Collect Requests And Other Tricks Are Being Used In Digital Fraud

Scan, Click, Lose Money? How New QR Code Tampering Trick, Fake UPI Collect Requests And Other Tricks Are Being Used In Digital Fraud

QR code scams are fueling UPI fraud as scammers trick users into approving payments through fake QR codes, OLX deals, collect requests and phishing links.

QR code scams expose users to rising UPI fraud and money loss (Image: AI-generated)
QR code scams expose users to rising UPI fraud and money loss (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 11:47 IST

A fake QR code could also turn the easiest UPI transaction into a costly one, with scammers employing fake QR codes and transactions for enticing the victim to make their own transactions. According to NPCI, there were more than 18.4 billion UPI transactions in June 2025 alone, which clearly shows how ubiquitous these QR codes transactions are in our daily life. It is this very same facility that is being abused in case of UPI scams, particularly in P2P transactions on platforms such as OLX.

The simplest way to pull off a scam is by leveraging the fact that people scan these codes when they go to shops, petrol pumps and delivery centers. Scammer might send a QR code via WhatsApp, chatting or over a phone call, saying that the QR code is needed to transfer money. Instead of getting the money, the victim will approve the transaction and send money to the scammer.

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UPI fraud begins with a fake QR code and a simple payment trick

In one common version, the scammer says, “Scan this QR code to receive the payment.” Once scanned, the UPI app opens a payment request rather than a collection request. Since the person expects money, they may approve the transaction without noticing that their account is being debited. Some fake QR codes can also redirect users to websites designed to resemble their bank or UPI app, where entering login details or an OTP can expose sensitive information.

As per reports, a Bengaluru professor learned this the hard way while trying to sell a washing machine. The 30-year-old Indian Institute of Science professor was contacted by a buyer who agreed to the listed price without negotiation and said he would pay through UPI. Instead, the buyer sent a QR code and asked him to scan it to receive the payment. The professor did so and immediately lost Rs 63,000 from his bank account.

UPI fraud on OLX drained Rs 1.9 lakh after repeated QR scans

Reportedly, in yet another case, there was one individual named Siddarth who had posted an air cooler for sale at Rs 5,200 on OLX. A man calling himself a used furniture dealer from Whitefield, Bengaluru, contacted Siddarth shortly and offered to pay in advance. He started by sending a QR code for ₹5 to Siddarth, asking him to scan it for confirmation. Siddarth did that and got ₹5 into his account, thus believing the process to be genuine.

He sent another QR code for Rs 5,200. Once scanned, Rs 5,200 was debited from his account. Following his instructions further, he kept scanning more QR codes purportedly sent to him to rectify the issue. His total loss crossed Rs 1.9 lakh. Then the scammer asked him to add a bank account as the beneficiary, making Siddarth suspicious about the entire situation. He froze his account and contacted the cybercrime helpline as well as the police.

UPI fraud also uses QR overlays and fake collect requests

Another technique, known as quishing, involves physically replacing a genuine QR code with a fraudulent one. Scammers can print their own codes on stickers and place them over legitimate merchant codes at locations such as tea stalls, fuel stations and parking meters. Customers then believe they are paying the merchant, while the money goes to the fraudster.

Scammers also exploit UPI’s “Collect Request” feature. Instead of an actual incoming payment, victims receive a request with messages such as “Refund Approved,” “Cashback Won,” or “Salary Advance.” Unlike a normal credit, a collect request requires the user to choose “Pay/Approve” or “Decline” and enter their UPI PIN. Distracted users can mistake the request for money they are supposed to receive.

UPI fraud gets more sophisticated with device-binding attempts

More advanced QR codes may contain triggers designed to initiate automated UPI registration processes through background SMS and attempt to bind the victim’s phone number to a scammer’s physical device. Such attacks seek broader control over the victim’s banking access.

The key warning is simple: a QR code used in these scams is presented as a way to receive money, but scanning it can instead initiate a payment. Fake codes, physical QR overlays, fraudulent websites, collect requests and device-binding attempts have all been used as routes for UPI fraud.

Also Read: New Cyber Fraud Alert: Ordering Food Could Put Your UPI At Risk; How Scammers Can Lock Your Payment App, How To Stay Safe    

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Scan, Click, Lose Money? How New QR Code Tampering Trick, Fake UPI Collect Requests And Other Tricks Are Being Used In Digital Fraud
Tags: crime newslatest newsQR code fraudUPI fraud

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Scan, Click, Lose Money? How New QR Code Tampering Trick, Fake UPI Collect Requests And Other Tricks Are Being Used In Digital Fraud
Scan, Click, Lose Money? How New QR Code Tampering Trick, Fake UPI Collect Requests And Other Tricks Are Being Used In Digital Fraud
Scan, Click, Lose Money? How New QR Code Tampering Trick, Fake UPI Collect Requests And Other Tricks Are Being Used In Digital Fraud
Scan, Click, Lose Money? How New QR Code Tampering Trick, Fake UPI Collect Requests And Other Tricks Are Being Used In Digital Fraud
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