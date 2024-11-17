‘Urdu Poetry Celebrates Himalayas For Purity And Strength’: Rakshandha Jalil Speaks On Profound Presence Of Himalayas In Urdu Poetry At Himalayan Echoes

Rakshandha Jalil explored the poetic grandeur of the Himalayas in Urdu literature during the Himalayan Echoes event. Her session revealed how these majestic peaks symbolize purity, strength, and resilience, becoming a recurring metaphor for India's spirit in Urdu poetry.

Urdu poet and literary critic Rakshandha Jalil spoke about the profound presence of the Himalayas in Urdu poetry during her session at the Himalayan Echoes event, titled Ai Himala. The poet shared her insights into how the majestic mountains have been a recurring metaphor in Urdu verse, representing purity, strength, and resilience.

Himalayan Echoes was presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and supported by Uttarakhand tourism.

Himalayas celebrated for solidity and strength

Jalil began by drawing parallels between two iconic symbols in Urdu poetry: the Ganga and the Himalayas. “While the Ganga is a symbol of purity, the Himalayas are celebrated as a testament to solidity and strength,” she explained. She recited Allama Iqbal’s famous poem on the Himalayas, where he likens the mountains to a protective wall for India, akin to the Great Wall of China.

Tracing the evolution of nationalist and patriotic poetry, Jalil highlighted the significant role of the Himalayas in verses composed both before and after India’s independence. She noted how poets such as Sahir Ludhianvi captured the popular imagination of the time. Quoting Ludhianvi, she emphasized the mountains’ symbolic connection to India’s newly gained freedom and its aspirations.

Imagery of the Himalayas in Urdu poetry

Jalil also brought attention to a memorable verse by Moin Ahsan Jazbi, written on August 15, 1947. “The sun has risen with immense pride today; the high domes of the Himalayas are radiant; the streams gushing from the mountains run molten gold,” she recited, illustrating the patriotic fervor woven into the imagery of the Himalayas.

Moving into a later period, Jalil highlighted how the three bitter wars with Pakistan and China influenced the portrayal of the Himalayas in Urdu poetry. She cited Nazeer Banarasi, who often described the mountains as shivala, a sanctuary not for a single faith but for the entire nation. “Himalaya in Urdu poetry is constantly referred to as a protector and a symbol of hope,” she remarked.

The contemporary perspectives

The discussion also explored subtler references to the these mountains. Jalil mentioned metaphors like hansta parbat (laughing mountain), which imbues the mountains with a living, almost human quality.

She concluded her talk by focusing on contemporary perspectives, delving into the poetry of Gulzar. According to Jalil, Gulzar treats the mountains as sentient beings, deeply affected by environmental degradation. In his poem Kohsaar, the Himalayas are depicted as a living, breathing entity hurt by deforestation and human neglect.

Through her evocative presentation, Rakshandha Jalil reminded the audience of the Himalayas’ enduring legacy in Urdu poetry. More than just a geographical marvel, the mountains have inspired generations of poets to encapsulate their grandeur, resilience, and significance as a symbol of India’s soul.

