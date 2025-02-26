Home
Urgent Rescue And Compensation For Trapped Workers In Srisailam Tunnel, Read Post

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has urged the Telangana State Government to undertake war-footing rescue operations to save the eight trapped migrant workers inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

Srisailam Tunnel rescue operation


The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has urged the Telangana State Government to undertake war-footing rescue operations to save the eight trapped migrant workers inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. The union has also demanded the blacklisting of the contractor responsible for the criminal neglect of workplace safety.

Negligence in Engineering

Water, mud, and silt filling in tunnel construction sites is a well-known risk, and standard preventive measures should have been taken. However, the SLBC tunnel near Domalapet village in Amrabad mandal was flooded just 30 minutes after workers entered, exposing the lack of proper engineering expertise on the contractor’s part and the failure of government supervision.

CITU has held both the contractor and the Telangana government’s irrigation and public works departments responsible for their negligence, which has endangered the lives of these migrant workers and left their families in distress.

Violation of Migrant Workers’ Rights and Labour Laws

Since the trapped workers are interstate migrants, their safety falls under the responsibility of the state labour department and designated authorities under the Inter State Migrant Workers Act, 1979 (ISMWA). The incident highlights the utter failure of the labour department in ensuring compliance with workplace safety regulations.

  • CITU has demanded a thorough investigation to determine:
  • Whether the workers were registered under ISMWA.
  • Accountability of the contractor and agent who supplied the workers.
  • Legal action against those responsible for non-compliance.

Additionally, the Union Labour Ministry must clarify whether these workers were covered under Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees State Insurance (ESI) and ensure statutory compensation as per the law.

The frequent recurrence of such accidents in tunnel projects employing migrant workers raises concerns over diluted labour protections. CITU warns that the repeal of ISMWA and Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition) Act, 1970, and their subsumption into weaker labour codes, will only allow contractors and employers to evade responsibility.

CITU reiterates its demand for:
Repeal of the new labour codes.
Stronger enforcement of ISMWA and Contract Labour Act.
Strict safety regulations to prevent future disasters.

With workers’ lives at stake, CITU calls for immediate action to rescue the trapped labourers and hold those responsible fully accountable.

