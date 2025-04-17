Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  US Authorities Detain Most-Wanted Gangster Happy Passia, Key Accused In Punjab Terror Plots

US Authorities Detain Most-Wanted Gangster Happy Passia, Key Accused In Punjab Terror Plots

In a significant development for India’s anti-terror efforts, Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, one of Punjab’s most-wanted fugitives, has been detained in the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

US Authorities Detain Most-Wanted Gangster Happy Passia, Key Accused In Punjab Terror Plots


 

In a significant development for India’s anti-terror efforts, Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, one of Punjab’s most-wanted fugitives, has been detained in the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The arrest marks a breakthrough in a months-long hunt for the accused, who has been linked to a series of terror-related activities in India.

A Major Catch for Indian Agencies

Happy Passia has been under the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in orchestrating at least 14 terror plots across Punjab. Officials confirm that a reward of ₹5 lakh had earlier been announced for credible information leading to his capture.

Indian authorities have credited this arrest as a crucial step toward dismantling a growing network of operatives allegedly supported by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfits like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a group already banned under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Ties to Explosive Attack in Amritsar

One of the more high-profile incidents linked to Passia occurred in January 2025, when a vehicle belonging to a senior Punjab police official was damaged in an explosion near the Gumtala police post in Amritsar. While the nature of the blast was initially uncertain—with reports pointing to a possible carburettor malfunction—Passia publicly claimed responsibility for the act via social media, threatening further attacks as alleged retaliation for police actions against his family.

A Pattern of Cross-Border Collaboration

Investigators believe Passia was actively working in collaboration with terrorist handlers based in Pakistan, including fugitive operatives like Rinda. His digital footprints reportedly indicate frequent communication with members of banned organisations, raising concerns over cross-border radicalisation and sleeper cells operating within Indian territory.

With his detention in the US confirmed, Indian authorities are expected to initiate formal extradition procedures. While ICE has yet to publicly release details of his arrest, the NIA is in close coordination with American agencies to facilitate the legal process.

