US Deportation Row: Deportees Share Harrowing Experiences That Led To Their Illegal Immigration

In a shocking revelation, victims of a fraudulent immigration scam have come forward to share their harrowing experiences of being misled by agents who promised them a better life in the United States. Harvinder Singh and Sukhpal Singh, two of the victims, recounted their traumatic journeys, which involved dangerous routes, exploitation, and eventual deportation. Their stories shed light on the dark underbelly of illegal immigration and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by unscrupulous agents.

Harvinder Singh’s Journey: From Punjab to Mexico

Harvinder Singh, a 41-year-old man from Tali village in Punjab, shared his ordeal with NewsX. He revealed that he was lured by an agent who promised him a safe passage to the US. However, the reality was far from what he was told. “I was taken to Delhi on August 2, and from there, I was sent to Brazil. After that, I was put on a ‘donkey’ route (illegal crossing) through Panama. It took me six months to reach Mexico,” Harvinder said.

On January 15, Harvinder crossed the US border, only to be arrested by the police. “They took me to a small camp and kept me there for 20 days. After that, they handcuffed me, put me on a bus, and deported me back to India,” he recalled. Harvinder had paid a staggering ₹42 lakh to the agent, who had assured him of a safe and legal journey. “I didn’t even know about the donkey route. I was completely misled,” he added.

Sukhpal Singh’s Nightmare: A Dangerous Trek Through Mafia-Infested Regions

Sukhpal Singh, another victim from Punjab, shared an even more horrifying tale. He left his home on October 6, believing he would be sent to the US by flight. Instead, he was forced to take a perilous route through multiple countries. “I was taken to Italy, then to Honduras, and other dangerous places. The mafia there robbed us of everything—our clothes, belongings, and money. I walked for one and a half months, even crossing the sea in a small plastic boat meant for 30 people,” Sukhpal recounted.

The journey was fraught with danger. “We were shot at by the mafia, and we had to cross treacherous terrains with gorges on one side and mountains on the other. It was a miracle we survived,” he said. Sukhpal and his group were eventually arrested in California on January 22 and taken to a detention camp. “They kept us in cells with 50 people each. We were given minimal food—a packet of chips, juice, and an apple,” he added.

Deportation in Inhumane Conditions

Both Harvinder and Sukhpal described the inhumane conditions they faced during their deportation. “They handcuffed us, tied our hands and feet, and put us on a plane. We were treated like criminals,” Harvinder said. Sukhpal echoed his sentiments, adding, “We were brought back in such a bad state that we couldn’t even stand or sit properly. They didn’t allow us to talk to our families during the entire ordeal.”

Financial Ruin and Broken Dreams

The victims not only suffered physically but also faced financial ruin. Harvinder had spent ₹42 lakh, while Sukhpal lost ₹35 lakh in the process. “All our money is gone. Our houses are empty. We were promised a better life, but instead, we were left stranded and broke,” Sukhpal lamented. Both men expressed their frustration and helplessness, as their dreams of a better future were shattered.

The victims urged the government and authorities to take strict action against fraudulent agents who exploit innocent people. “These agents ruin lives. They take our money and leave us to suffer. The government must crack down on them,” Harvinder said. Sukhpal added, “We want justice. No one else should go through what we did.”

Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of illegal immigration and the need for greater awareness and regulation. As Harvinder and Sukhpal try to rebuild their lives, their experiences highlight the urgent need to address the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by unscrupulous agents.

Harvinder And Sukhpal’s Future

For Harvinder and Sukhpal, the journey to recovery will be long and arduous. However, they hope that by sharing their stories, they can prevent others from falling victim to similar scams. “We don’t want anyone else to suffer like we did. People should be aware of the risks and avoid trusting these agents,” Sukhpal said.

As the victims pick up the pieces of their shattered dreams, their courage in speaking out serves as a powerful reminder of the human cost of illegal immigration and the need for systemic change to protect the vulnerable.