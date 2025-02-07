US Deportation Row: Family Loses 65 Lakhs, Victim Calls for Action Against Human Trafficking

Kalan village in Karnal, Haryana, witnessed a heartbreaking story of a young man’s dream gone wrong. As the immigrants return to India, Akash shared his traumatizing experience with NewsX after his deportation from the US.

Kalan village in Karnal, Haryana, witnessed a heartbreaking story of a young man’s dream gone wrong. Akash, a 20-year-old with aspirations of settling in the United States, convinced his family to support his journey abroad. To fulfill his wishes, his elder brother agreed to pay a hefty sum to an agent. The family sold 2.5 acres of land to meet the 65 lakh rupee demand set by the agent. However, what was supposed to be the beginning of a new life turned into an ordeal that ended in deportation. As the immigrants return to India, Akash shared his traumatizing experience with NewsX after his deportation from the US.

The Journey Through Dangerous Routes

Akash left his village 10 months ago with high hopes. His journey took him through multiple countries, including Suriname and Panama. He spent days traveling by truck and bus, eventually reaching the dense jungles of Panama, where he walked for four to five days. He faced extreme conditions, losing his clothes and supplies along the way. His family sent additional money to support him, hoping he would soon reach the United States.

On January 26th, Akash crossed into the US from Mexico, but his hopes were quickly shattered when he was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. His family only found out about his deportation at the last moment, as his flight was about to land back in India.

A Family Struggling with Financial and Emotional Trauma

The shocking deportation left Akash’s family devastated. Having spent a total of 72 lakh rupees on the journey, they are now struggling with severe financial troubles. His elder brother, Shubham, expressed his distress, recalling how he had taken responsibility for the family after their father passed away in 2006.

“10 months have passed. He went through the jungle, entered the US on the 26th, and now all these days have passed. I received a call yesterday from the Sarpanch, Rana Bhai, saying that he has been deported. I didn’t know about it, brother. Then I asked for the list, and when I checked, I saw that he is 20 years old. His name is Akash from Haryana, but I still couldn’t believe it.”

Shubham further described the family’s struggles, stating that their mother was unwell and Akash’s wife had also fallen ill due to the stress of the situation. The entire family had hoped that Akash would build a better future for them, but instead, they are left in distress.

The Dark Side of Illegal Immigration

Akash’s story highlights the dangers of illegal immigration and the exploitation of desperate families by human traffickers. Many young men from India, driven by the promise of a better life abroad, fall victim to agents who lure them into dangerous and illegal routes.

Shubham is now calling for strict action against the agents who took advantage of their situation. He described the harsh realities Akash faced in the US detention center, where he and other young men were forced to sign deportation papers under duress.

“The situation in the US is terrible. They are torturing the children. They are making them sign deportation papers. They said, ‘We will deport you, and if you don’t sign, we will remand you.’ There are four to five boys with him in the detention center who are also being tortured. I am saying, sir, if we made a mistake, we accept it, but the government should also take action against these agents.”

Call for Government Action

The family’s ordeal has sparked a wider conversation about human trafficking and illegal immigration. Many families in India invest their life savings to send their children abroad, only to be deceived by fraudulent agents. Shubham and his family are demanding justice and urging the government to crack down on human traffickers who prey on vulnerable individuals.

As Akash returns home, his story serves as a cautionary tale for many others dreaming of a future overseas. The family now hopes that their suffering will not be in vain and that authorities will take action against those responsible for misleading and exploiting young aspirants.