US Deportation Row: How Many Deportees Return To India In The 3rd Batch?

Sunday, February 16, 2025
Amritsar witnessed the arrival of the third batch of deported Indian immigrants from the United States on Sunday. The US aircraft carrying 112 individuals landed at the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, marking yet another large-scale deportation of Indian nationals.

Amritsar witnessed the arrival of the third batch of deported Indian immigrants from the United States on Sunday. The US aircraft carrying 112 individuals landed at the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, marking yet another large-scale deportation of Indian nationals.

This latest group includes 44 individuals from Haryana, making it the highest number from any single state. Additionally, 33 deportees are from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Back-to-Back Deportations from the US

The arrival of this aircraft came just a day after another US military aircraft landed in Amritsar, carrying 117 deported Indian immigrants. That flight, a C-17 military transport aircraft, touched down at around 11:35 PM on Saturday.

The composition of that group included 65 people from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and Goa, along with one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Allegations of Inhumane Treatment

Several deportees have raised concerns about the treatment they received during the journey. Three individuals aboard the latest flight claimed they were handcuffed and had their legs chained for the entire duration of the trip.

A similar controversy erupted following the first deportation flight on February 5. Many of the 104 Indian deportees on that flight alleged that they were restrained throughout their journey and were only unshackled upon arrival in Amritsar. This led to public outcry in India and demands for the government to address the issue with US authorities.

Arrests on Arrival

Among those deported on Sunday, two individuals from Rajpura in Patiala district—Sandeep Singh alias Sunny and Pradeep Singh—were immediately arrested upon landing. The duo was wanted in connection with a murder case registered in 2023. Punjab police were waiting at the airport to take them into custody as soon as they disembarked.

India Raises Concerns with the US

The alleged mistreatment of deportees has sparked strong reactions across India. Political opposition leaders have demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take up the issue with US authorities. Following the widespread outrage, the Indian government formally conveyed its concerns to Washington about the way Indian nationals were treated during deportation.

With consecutive deportation flights arriving in India, the issue remains a significant point of discussion, raising questions about both US immigration policies and the treatment of deportees during repatriation.

Filed under

Third US Deportation Flight US Deportation Row

