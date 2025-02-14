US Deportation Row: When Is The Second Flight Of Indian Deportees Arriving In India? US Sends 119 Indians Back Amid Crackdown

A second flight carrying 119 Indians deported from the United States is scheduled to land at Amritsar Airport on Saturday night. The majority of these deportees hail from Punjab, with 67 passengers belonging to the state.

A second flight carrying 119 Indians deported from the United States is scheduled to land at Amritsar Airport on Saturday night.

A second flight carrying 119 Indians deported from the United States is scheduled to land at Amritsar Airport on Saturday night. The majority of these deportees hail from Punjab, with 67 passengers belonging to the state. Another similar deportation flight is anticipated to arrive on February 16, further increasing the number of returnees.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It remains uncertain whether this flight has been arranged by the US authorities or if the Indian government has taken the initiative to bring back the deportees. This comes in the wake of growing concerns over illegal immigration and human trafficking between India and the United States.

First Deportation Flight Sparks Controversy

Earlier, on February 5, a C-17 aircraft carrying 104 deported Indians arrived in Amritsar. The majority of these individuals were from Haryana, Gujarat, and Punjab. Reports suggested that most of them had taken the illegal “dunkey” route—a perilous and unauthorized way of entering the US, often involving long and treacherous journeys facilitated by human traffickers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The arrival of the first flight caused a major uproar, particularly because many deportees were allegedly shackled during transit. This sparked criticism against the Union government, with allegations of “dehumanization” surfacing. The matter was raised in Parliament, prompting the External Affairs Ministry to assure that it would take up the issue with US authorities.

Details of the Second Flight

According to sources, the second flight is expected to land at Amritsar International Airport between 10 PM and 11 PM on Saturday. The passengers onboard include:

67 from Punjab

33 from Haryana

8 from Gujarat

3 from Uttar Pradesh

2 each from Maharashtra and Rajasthan

1 each from Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir

Unlike the first flight, reports indicate that passengers on this one will likely not be restrained during transit.

Crackdown on Human Trafficking Agents

Following the deportation of the first batch of Indians, the Punjab and Haryana governments have intensified their crackdown on human trafficking agents. Many of these agents, who charge exorbitant fees from individuals seeking illegal entry into the US, have been arrested.

The “dunkey” route, often used by illegal immigrants, involves traveling through multiple countries before sneaking into the US via the southern border. This method has become increasingly dangerous, with reports of individuals facing life-threatening conditions, exploitation, and even death along the way.

Illegal Immigration Discussed During Modi-Trump Meeting

The issue of illegal immigration was a key topic of discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump during Modi’s recent visit to the United States. Addressing the matter, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the commitment of both countries to tackling illegal immigration and human trafficking.

“They committed to streamlining avenues for legal mobility of students and professionals and facilitating short-term tourist and business travel while also committing to aggressively addressing and tackling illegal immigration and human trafficking. There is a commitment from both sides to take decisive action against elements that threaten public and diplomatic safety and security, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations. There is a commitment to strengthen law enforcement in this regard, especially significant from our perspective given some events that have taken place,” said Misri.

With the arrival of more deportees, the focus is now on how both governments handle immigration policies and prevent further exploitation of individuals seeking better opportunities abroad through illegal means. The Indian authorities are expected to continue their crackdown on human trafficking networks while also ensuring fair treatment for the returnees.