US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls J&K ‘Part Of India’ During Srinagar Visit; Pakistan Strongly Protests

US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Wednesday called Jammu and Kashmir an “important part of India” during his first visit to the region in six years, triggering a sharp response from Pakistan. Gor, who is also the US special envoy for South and Central Asia, made the remark after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. He also indicated that Washington could review its travel warning for Kashmir, saying the security situation had improved and that the region could become more accessible to American tourists.

Kashmir travel warning may be reviewed after security gains

Speaking to local media alongside Abdullah, Gor said, “This is an important part of India and so I am here visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place and I’m thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place.” He said the US regularly reviews travel warnings issued for its citizens but added: “I cannot make any big announcements here today but it is something we are going to look at.”

As per reports, Gor credited the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government with improving security in Kashmir. “Both the Central and Jammu and Kashmir governments have made some incredible steps in keeping this area safer,” he said. “We will be looking at if the travel warning that is recommended by the US is something that should be downgraded because as I said earlier this is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty.”

Kashmir tourism hopes for a boost if US advisory changes

A lower US threat level for Kashmir could provide a major boost to tourism, which accounts for 7% of the state GDP. Opposition leader Mehbooba Mufti had also raised the travel advisory ahead of Gor’s visit, urging Washington to reconsider its warning. Reportedly, Mufti said Gor should “review and withdraw the highest level travel advisory against visiting Kashmir” as thousands of families in the region depend on tourism.

Calling the US advisory “a wall between Kashmir and the world”, Mufti said its withdrawal could help the region’s tourism sector. Abdullah, meanwhile, said his meeting with Gor focused on what the US could do for Kashmir. “We had an opportunity to discuss the relations between our two countries, but with specific focus on what the US can do with Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Kashmir remarks trigger Pakistan’s diplomatic protest

As per reports, Pakistan reacted within hours, summoning US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad and serving her a “strong demarche” over Gor’s visit to Kashmir and what it called his “incorrect statement regarding the status of the disputed territory”. Pakistan’s foreign ministry described Gor’s remarks as “factually incorrect” and said it “strongly condemned and categorically rejected the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘part of India’.”

Islamabad said Gor’s “irresponsible statement…negated the long-standing and well-documented position of the United States” on the Kashmir issue and “ran contrary to the United States’ commitment to supremacy of international law and the UN Charter”. It also referred to President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan after Marka-e-Haq and urged Washington to ensure its public statements remain consistent with the disputed status of Kashmir.

Kashmir discussion to continue despite ‘legacy issues’

As per reports, Abdullah said the talks with Gor were not limited to immediate concerns and that some longstanding matters would take time. “There are obviously certain legacy issues that, over time, we will be working to resolve but we look forward to taking this conversation further,” he said.

Gor’s visit was the first by a US ambassador to Kashmir in six years and comes as the region seeks to strengthen tourism and improve its international image. His comments on Kashmir, however, have now added a diplomatic dimension to the visit, with India welcoming the position and Pakistan formally protesting it.

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