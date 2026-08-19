US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls Kashmir ‘Important Part of India’; Will Washington Ease Travel Advisory?

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday described Jammu and Kashmir as “an important part of India” during his first visit to the Union Territory. Gor arrived in Srinagar for a two-day visit covering Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. His remarks came after a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Sergio Gor Calls Kashmir ‘Important Part of India’

Speaking to reporters, Gor highlighted the beauty of the region and said he was visiting Kashmir for the first time.

“Kashmir is an important part of India. I am visiting the place for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place,” Gor said.

Gor also described his meeting with Omar Abdullah as warm. “We had a very warm meeting and we look forward to building on our relationship,” he said.

The remarks are significant as Washington has long maintained a position of encouraging dialogue between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. Gor is also US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for South and Central Asia.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | After meeting with CM Omar Abdullah, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor says, “The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today but it is something that we… pic.twitter.com/0HYGGQUXqw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026

Omar Abdullah Discusses US-India Ties

The meeting between Gor and Abdullah focused on broader US-India relations, with particular attention to Jammu and Kashmir.

“We had a very good meeting. We had an opportunity to discuss the relations between our two countries, but with specific focus on what the US can do with Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah said.

He also pointed to issues that remain unresolved.

“There are obviously certain legacy issues that, over time, we will be working to resolve, but we look forward to taking this conversation further,” the chief minister said.

Abdullah said he was hopeful that engagement between the US and Jammu and Kashmir would grow in the coming years.

“We are very hopeful and optimistic that the engagement between the United States of America and Jammu and Kashmir will both widen and deepen in the years ahead,” he said.

US May Review Jammu and Kashmir Travel Advisory

One of the key takeaways from Gor’s visit was his comments on the US travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir.

The US regularly reviews travel warnings issued to its citizens. Gor indicated that Washington could examine its current advisory for the region. He stopped short of announcing any immediate change. Praising the improvement in security, Gor said the administration could consider whether the existing warning should be downgraded.

“New Delhi, the chief minister here, the government here – we believe – have made some incredible steps toward keeping this area safer and making it more secure,” he said.

“And so we will be looking at whether the travel warning that is recommended by the United States is something that should be downgraded,” Gor added.

No Immediate Change To US Travel Warning

Gor also praised Kashmir’s natural beauty and said more Americans could visit the region.

“This is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty.”

However, there has been no formal announcement about a change in the US travel advisory.

Any easing of the warning could support Jammu and Kashmir’s efforts to attract more international tourists. It could also help strengthen people-to-people ties between the US and the region.

Gor’s visit comes amid wider strategic developments in South Asia. His description of Kashmir as “an important part of India”, along with his comments on the travel advisory, is expected to draw attention in both New Delhi and Srinagar.