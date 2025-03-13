Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
US Filmmaker Adam Ellick Mocks Indian Flyers, Internet Says, ‘Not Unique To India’

Adam Ellick captioned the video, “Classic landing in India,” implying that such behavior is typical of Indian flyers. The video, which has gone viral with over 75,000 views, has drawn mixed reactions. 

US Filmmaker Adam Ellick Mocks Indian Flyers, Internet Says, ‘Not Unique To India’


A video shared by US filmmaker and New York Times journalist Adam Ellick has ignited a heated debate on social media. The video highlights a common yet unsafe practice where passengers ignore safety instructions in a rush to deboard. The footage shows a female flight attendant repeatedly asking passengers to stay seated, but they continue to move. A male staff member then makes the same announcement, after which the passengers reluctantly comply.

Ellick captioned the video, “Classic landing in India,” implying that such behavior is typical of Indian flyers. The video, which has gone viral with over 75,000 views, has drawn mixed reactions. Some users agreed with Ellick, calling it an example of a “lack of civic sense” and “selfishness.”

Internet Reacts

“Absolute embarrassment. Feel secondhand embarrassment looking at this,” one user commented.

Others, however, argued that such incidents are not unique to India.

“I have been to the US 13 times and have seen Americans doing the same thing at least 8 to 10 times, so let’s not generalize a single incident,” one user wrote.

Another added, “This happens everywhere. Even in Germany and Italy. It has nothing to do with nationality.”

The video also sparked discussions about gender bias, as many noticed that the male staff member’s announcement was immediately followed, while the female attendant’s repeated instructions were ignored.

“Hard to ignore the fact that the magic male voice was immediately successful while multiple requests in the female voice went completely unheard,” commented an Indian woman, calling it “unsettling.”

While some defended the behavior, attributing it to the impatience of travelers eager to deboard quickly, others felt that it highlighted deeper issues of disregard for rules.

One user sarcastically remarked, “All this just to reach the baggage belt five seconds earlier.”

Another quipped, “India is not for beginners.”

ALSO READ: Kerala Police Arrests Man Wanted By US For Crypto Fraud Of Rs 83,00,00,00,00,000

Filed under

Adam Ellick India

newsx

