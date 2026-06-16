How US-Iran Peace Deal Could Save India Billions On Oil Imports, Cut Fuel Prices

A peace agreement between the United States and Iran could deliver significant economic relief to India by easing pressure on energy prices, reducing import costs and stabilising trade routes critical to the country’s economy. US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have signed the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. The agreement extends the ceasefire between the two countries and lays the groundwork for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The formal signing of the agreement is expected to take place in Geneva on Friday. Even if implemented as planned, experts caution that energy markets may take months to fully recover from disruptions triggered by the temporary closure of the Strait.

Strait of Hormuz To Open

Announcing the development on Monday, President Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would become fully operational later this week. The US president said the strategic passage would be “completely open” from Friday and suggested Washington would be capable of maintaining access without extensive external assistance.

“Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said earlier.

The White House argued that the interim arrangement with Iran could help ease the global energy crisis while also meeting key objectives set during the conflict. Despite optimism from governments and financial markets worldwide, questions remain over the exact contents of the memorandum and the roadmap for restoring normal operations through Hormuz.

Why the Deal Matters Deeply for India’s Economy

For India, the development carries far greater significance. As one of the world’s largest energy importers, India remains heavily dependent on West Asia for crude oil and gas supplies. The conflict had raised concerns over elevated fuel prices, inflationary pressures and volatility in the rupee.

Within hours of the announcement, the tanker Disha, operated by a consortium led by the Shipping Corporation of India, successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas from Qatar and headed towards Gujarat.

Experts say that the agreement offers India an opportunity to avoid a prolonged energy shock. India’s dependence on West Asia leaves the country vulnerable to disruptions, with around 50% of crude oil imports, nearly 70% of LPG requirements and almost 90% of LNG imports sourced from the region. The conflict had already forced Indian refiners to explore alternative and more distant suppliers, including Venezuela.

Lower crude prices could reduce India’s import bill and potentially narrow the current account deficit by nearly $15 billion. The easing of energy costs would also reduce pressure on the rupee and offer protection against inflation at a time when more than 400 million middle-class families remain sensitive to fuel-linked economic stress.

India’s Hormuz Dependence

Before the conflict escalated, India transported more than 40% of its oil imports and between 70% and 90% of its gas requirements through the Strait of Hormuz. While New Delhi has attempted to diversify energy sourcing, experts believe those efforts have only partially reduced exposure and that dependence will continue in the short and medium term. That makes a durable US-Iran peace arrangement increasingly important for India’s long-term energy security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the peace understanding reached between the United States and Iran and expressed hope that it would contribute to regional stability.

In a statement posted on X, Modi said he welcomed the peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

He expressed hope that implementation of the agreement would “help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce.”

“We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement,” the prime minister added.

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