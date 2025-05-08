Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • US Marco Rubio Urges India For Immediate De-Escalation Amid Fresh Attacks By Pakistan

US Marco Rubio Urges India For Immediate De-Escalation Amid Fresh Attacks By Pakistan

As military tensions continue to rise sharply between India and Pakistan, the United States has called for “immediate de-escalation” following back-to-back missile and drone attacks, and days after India’s precision strikes on terrorist camps across the border.

US Marco Rubio Urges India For Immediate De-Escalation Amid Fresh Attacks By Pakistan

As military tensions continue to rise sharply between India and Pakistan, the United States has called for “immediate de-escalation.”


As military tensions continue to rise sharply between India and Pakistan, the United States has called for “immediate de-escalation” following back-to-back missile and drone attacks, and days after India’s precision strikes on terrorist camps across the border. The situation has rapidly worsened, triggering air raid sirens, blackouts, and aerial combat in several Indian states.

The call for calm came shortly before Pakistan fired a new wave of missiles toward major Indian cities, which were successfully intercepted by Indian air defence systems.

U.S. Calls for Calm and Direct Talks

In a statement released Thursday night, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, “The United States has emphasised on India the need ‘immediate de-escalation’ of military tension with Pakistan.”

The message was backed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar earlier in the day. Rubio reportedly supported a direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and reiterated America’s commitment to fighting terrorism with India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also expressed sorrow over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.

Pakistan Responds With Missile Strikes

Just hours after the U.S. outreach, Pakistan launched a sudden missile and drone assault targeting Indian cities, significantly escalating the conflict. According to sources, eight missiles were aimed at targets in Jammu and Kashmir alone. All eight were shot down by Indian air defence units.

“Eight Pak missiles were fired at targets in J&K alone; all were intercepted by air defence units,” sources confirmed.

Cities across Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir heard air raid sirens late Thursday night, and authorities ordered complete blackouts to protect both civilian and military assets.

Pathankot, Chandigarh Go Dark Amid Threat

Among the most heavily impacted areas was Pathankot in Punjab—a city just 30 km from the Pakistan border and a key gateway to Jammu and Kashmir. The entire region was put under blackout orders.

Chandigarh, located less than 250 km from Delhi, also experienced a blackout as a precautionary measure.

Residents posted videos online showing streaks of light in the sky—suspected Pakistani missiles being intercepted mid-air by Indian defence systems. Explosions were heard as the missiles were destroyed.

Reports of Pakistani Fighter Jet Shot Down

In what appears to be a significant moment in the current standoff, sources said that at least one Pakistani fighter jet—an F-16—was shot down by Indian forces during the attempted attack.

“Sources said at least one Pak fighter jet – a supersonic F-16 – had been shot down,” reports stated. However, official confirmation from either side is still awaited.

Multiple Cities Targeted in Earlier Attacks

The latest missile barrage followed another round of attacks from late Wednesday into early Thursday. In that wave, Pakistan is believed to have launched missiles at military sites in at least 15 Indian cities, including Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Srinagar.

India’s Russian-made S-400 air defence systems intercepted and destroyed those missiles before they could reach their targets.

India then responded with a counteroffensive using Israeli-made HARPY drones, which successfully destroyed Pakistani air defence systems in Lahore and nearby regions—possibly opening up space for further Indian action, if necessary.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Retaliation for Pahalgam Attack

The current conflict traces back to Operation Sindoor, India’s precision strike mission carried out in the early hours of May 7. That operation was India’s response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people, including tourists and civilians, were killed.

The attack was carried out by four terrorists from The Resistance Front—a known proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“Four terrorists from The Resistance Front, a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, killed 26 people, many of whom were civilians, at the Baisaran Valley, a tourist hotspot less than 70 km from Srinagar.”

India’s Operation Sindoor, which began at 1:05 a.m., lasted 25 minutes and targeted nine terror locations across Pakistan and PoK. The Indian Air Force used 24 smart munitions, including HAMMER bombs and SCALP missiles, to destroy key headquarters and training camps.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh later confirmed, “Over 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes.”

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Fresh Attack Maroc Rubio

newsx

Breaking: Indian Army Denies Suicide Attack Alert; All Educational Institutions in Punjab to Remain Closed...
newsx

Indian Drone Destroys Pakistan’s Air Defence, Reaches Lahore In Operation Sindoor
newsx

India Shoots Down Two Pakistani JF-17 jets Amid Escalating Tensions in Operation Sindoor
The Bureau of Civil Aviat

Breaking: Nationwide Airport Security Tightened, Military Bases Targeted in Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur
An F-16 jet from Pakistan

Pakistan F-16 Shot Down – Why Pakistan Can’t Use F-16s Against India During War
As military tensions cont

US Marco Rubio Urges India For Immediate De-Escalation Amid Fresh Attacks By Pakistan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Breaking: Indian Army Denies Suicide Attack Alert; All Educational Institutions in Punjab to Remain Closed for 3 Days

Breaking: Indian Army Denies Suicide Attack Alert; All Educational Institutions in Punjab to Remain Closed...

Indian Drone Destroys Pakistan’s Air Defence, Reaches Lahore In Operation Sindoor

Indian Drone Destroys Pakistan’s Air Defence, Reaches Lahore In Operation Sindoor

India Shoots Down Two Pakistani JF-17 jets Amid Escalating Tensions in Operation Sindoor

India Shoots Down Two Pakistani JF-17 jets Amid Escalating Tensions in Operation Sindoor

Breaking: Nationwide Airport Security Tightened, Military Bases Targeted in Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur

Breaking: Nationwide Airport Security Tightened, Military Bases Targeted in Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur

Pakistan F-16 Shot Down – Why Pakistan Can’t Use F-16s Against India During War

Pakistan F-16 Shot Down – Why Pakistan Can’t Use F-16s Against India During War

Entertainment

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media