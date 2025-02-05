US Military Aircraft Set To Arrive In Amritsar Today With 205 Deported Indians

In a significant development, a US military aircraft carrying around 200 illegal Indian immigrants is scheduled to land at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday afternoon. The aircraft, a C-17, is transporting 205 illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab and neighboring states. The landing was initially expected in the morning, but it has now been rescheduled for the afternoon. The details of the individuals on board have not been disclosed yet.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced on Tuesday that the state government would be prepared to receive the immigrants, with special counters set up at the airport to facilitate their arrival. This move comes in the wake of a crackdown on illegal immigrants by US law enforcement agencies, which has intensified since Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal expressed his disappointment over the US government’s decision to deport these individuals, who he believes have contributed significantly to the country’s economy. Dhaliwal argued that these individuals should have been granted permanent residency instead of facing deportation. He highlighted that many Indians entered the US on work permits that eventually expired, rendering them illegal immigrants.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Minister Dhaliwal further stated his intention to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar next week to discuss the concerns and interests of Punjabis living in the US. He also appealed to Punjabis not to travel abroad through illegal means, emphasizing the importance of acquiring skills and education to access opportunities worldwide. Dhaliwal encouraged people to research legal avenues, obtain necessary education, and develop language skills before embarking on international travel.

The situation has raised significant concerns, especially for those who entered the US through “donkey routes” or other illegal means, often spending lakhs of rupees in the process. The sudden deportation of these individuals is likely to have a profound impact on their lives and their families back in India.

The crackdown on illegal immigrants in the US has put many individuals from Punjab in a precarious position. These people, who once dreamed of a better life in America, now face the harsh reality of deportation and an uncertain future. The Punjab government is now tasked with addressing the immediate needs of the deported individuals while also finding long-term solutions to prevent such situations from recurring.

In the backdrop of this development, the broader issue of immigration and the plight of illegal immigrants continues to be a contentious topic. As the Punjab government prepares to receive the deported individuals, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and challenges of immigration policies and their human impact.

ALSO READ: Anna University Case: Madras High Court Criticizes SIT For Harassing Journalists