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Home > India News > US National Matthew VanDyke Spent 180 Days in Jail, Then Got Default Bail in NIA Case: What Happened?

US National Matthew VanDyke Spent 180 Days in Jail, Then Got Default Bail in NIA Case: What Happened?

US national Matthew VanDyke has been granted default bail by a Delhi court in an NIA case linked to alleged illegal travel to Mizoram and suspected links to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

US National Matthew VanDyke Gets Default Bail (Images: X)
US National Matthew VanDyke Gets Default Bail (Images: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 19:19 IST

A Delhi court has granted default bail to US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke in a case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Rouse Avenue Court granted him bail after he remained in custody for around 180 days.

The court directed VanDyke to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. He has also been asked to stay in Delhi and remain available for questioning whenever the investigating officer calls him. The court also observed that the six Ukrainian nationals accused in the same case have a right to seek bail if they file separate bail applications.

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What Is The NIA Case Against The Seven Foreigners?

VanDyke was arrested along with Ukrainian nationals Kaminskyi Viktor, Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian and Honcharuk Maksim. The case relates to allegations that the seven foreigners travelled to Mizoram without the required permits and later crossed into Myanmar.

The NIA has accused them of offences under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The agency has, however, not invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in its charge sheet.

NIA Says More Time Needed To Probe UAPA Angle

The NIA has told the court that its investigation is still continuing. The agency may file a supplementary charge sheet if evidence of a UAPA offence emerges.

In its charge sheet, the NIA said, “more time is required to ascertain and verify the true and complete facts about the commission of offences under UAPA.”

The agency’s Special Public Prosecutor also informed the court about the ongoing investigation, as cited by ANI.

Alleged Drone Training And Terror Conspiracy

The case gained attention after the NIA alleged that the accused were being investigated as part of a wider conspiracy involving ethnic armed groups in India and Myanmar.

The agency had alleged that the foreigners may have assisted such groups and imparted drone training to them. These allegations formed part of the broader investigation into activities that could have implications for India’s national security.

Meanwhile, the court has listed the charge sheet for consideration on October 1. VanDyke’s bail comes as the investigation into the alleged activities and the possible UAPA angle continues.

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US National Matthew VanDyke Spent 180 Days in Jail, Then Got Default Bail in NIA Case: What Happened?
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US National Matthew VanDyke Spent 180 Days in Jail, Then Got Default Bail in NIA Case: What Happened?

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US National Matthew VanDyke Spent 180 Days in Jail, Then Got Default Bail in NIA Case: What Happened?
US National Matthew VanDyke Spent 180 Days in Jail, Then Got Default Bail in NIA Case: What Happened?
US National Matthew VanDyke Spent 180 Days in Jail, Then Got Default Bail in NIA Case: What Happened?
US National Matthew VanDyke Spent 180 Days in Jail, Then Got Default Bail in NIA Case: What Happened?
US National Matthew VanDyke Spent 180 Days in Jail, Then Got Default Bail in NIA Case: What Happened?

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