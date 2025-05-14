Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
US Official Shuts Down Claim That India Opposed Peace Deal With Pakistan After Operation Sindoor

In a recent press briefing, a senior US State Department official firmly dismissed a Pakistani journalist’s accusation that India had opposed a US-brokered peace agreement between India and Pakistan.

In a recent press briefing, a senior US State Department official firmly dismissed a Pakistani journalist’s accusation that India had opposed a US-brokered peace agreement between India and Pakistan. The claim came in the aftermath of rising tensions between the two countries, particularly after India’s Operation Sindoor and Pakistan’s retaliatory drone strikes.

Journalist Praises Trump, Alleges Modi Opposed Peace

During the press conference held on Wednesday, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas ‘Tommy’ Pigott fielded questions from various reporters. One Pakistani journalist, in particular, praised former US President Donald Trump for his role in facilitating a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

“Pakistan welcomed President Trump efforts for bringing the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and they believe that President Trump could win a Nobel Peace Prize if he were to bring peace between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue. But Prime Minister Modi did not welcome this effort. Does that disappoint this building at all, the attitude of Narendra Modi of not welcoming this peace deal?” the journalist asked.

US Refuses to Engage in Political Allegations

Pigott, however, chose not to comment on the journalist’s claim about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and instead emphasized the United States’ commitment to peace in South Asia.

“That is what we are happy to see. And we want to see a ceasefire be maintained, and we want to encourage direct communication. Our focus is the ceasefire. Our focus is on encouraging direct communication. That’s where our focus is going to remain. The President has spoken on this. President Trump is a peacemaker. He’s a peacemaker. He values peace,” Pigott said.

His comments made it clear that the US is more concerned with ensuring that the fragile peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbors holds, rather than getting involved in political finger-pointing.

US Stresses the Importance of Dialogue and Stability

When another journalist—this time from India—questioned the US about Pakistan’s stance on dismantling terror networks within its borders, Pigott kept his response measured. He said he couldn’t disclose private diplomatic conversations but reiterated that the US welcomes the ceasefire between the two countries and is focused on maintaining regional peace.

The issue of cross-border terrorism has long been a sticking point in Indo-Pak relations, and the US has often found itself walking a diplomatic tightrope in the region.

No Comment on Radiation Leak Reports

Later during the briefing, Pigott was asked about reports suggesting possible nuclear radiation leaks at secure sites within Pakistan and whether the US would be sending any teams to investigate. To this, he simply replied, “he had no updates to share,” offering no further comment on the matter.

