US Prez Donald Trump May Visit India Next Year. Will It Help Finalise a Major Trade Deal?

United States President Donald Trump is expected to visit India in early 2027, marking an important step in strengthening ties between New Delhi and Washington. Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, confirmed the visit and stated that plans are already in motion as both nations are working to finalise a long-awaited bilateral trade deal.

This will be Trump’s first trip to India since ties deteriorated when the US decided to put more than 50% tariffs on a number of Indian imports. Recent diplomatic initiatives, however, indicate that both countries are focused on regaining momentum and broadening collaboration in important areas.

US-India Relations: Trade Agreement Nears Final Stage

According to Ambassador Gor, the final stage of negotiations on the potential India-US trade pact has started. Only a few unresolved concerns remain, and discussions are now focused on improving the deal’s wording.

Gor described his recent meetings with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other high-ranking Indian officials in New Delhi as fruitful. He was optimistic that the deal may be finalised in the coming weeks or months.

Additionally, he said that although the negotiations have taken about 18 months, this is rather short when compared to some international trade talks that have lasted for decades.

Trump India Visit: Focus on Mutual Benefits

The ambassador stated that both nations are expected to gain from the deal; however, he did not share any specific details of the agreement. He emphasised that identifying common ground and addressing shared economic objectives are essential to the development of trade relationships.

Trump and Modi Continue Close Engagement

According to Gor, the declaration comes after President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a cordial and lengthy encounter during the G7 summit in France. Reports also claim that the presidents talked on commerce, defence, and more general strategic cooperation for over an hour.

The ambassador also emphasised the ongoing significance of Trump and Modi’s personal friendship by saying that more announcements related to those talks might be made in the upcoming weeks.

Energy Security Becomes a Shared Priority

Energy cooperation is becoming a significant area of cooperation in addition to trade. Gor described the potential for a three-way deal between the US, India, and Venezuela, with India anticipated to be a major player due to its sophisticated ability to refine Venezuela’s heavy crude oil.

He also added that worries about the security of the world’s energy supply have grown as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have risen. India’s refining skills may become more important in promoting regional and global energy stability as nations seek to diversify their energy supply chains.