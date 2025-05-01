Rajnath Singh spoke with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth on Thursday amid mounting tensions with Pakistan following the terror attack in J&K.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, on Thursday amid mounting tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed. “The U.S. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth spoke to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh earlier today and expressed his deepest sympathies for the tragic loss of innocent civilians in the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir”, according to the Office of the Defence Minister.

“Secretary Hegseth said that the U.S. stands in solidarity with India and supports India’s right to defend itself. He reiterated the strong support of the U.S. government in India’s fight against terrorism,” the Defence Minister’s Office said in a post on X. “During the conversation, RM told the @SecDef that Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations. He further said that it is important for the global community to explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism”, the post further read.

The Pakistani military is continuing its build-up on the borders with India and has reportedly deployed air defence and artillery units at forward locations.

The directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline on Tuesday and reportedly discussed the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army effectively responded to the Pakistan Army’s unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC, with the army responding swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials told ANI.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US counterpart Marco Rubio and discussed the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Jaishankar said the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the attack must be brought to justice. “Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

During the talks, Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. Expressing sorrow for the lives lost in the “horrific terrorist attack” in Pahalgam, Rubio encouraged India to work with Pakistan to “de-escalate tensions” and maintain peace and security in South Asia, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

The talks between the two leaders come amid reports of a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC, following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Following the attack, India has taken several measures against Pakistan for its role in cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of high commissions.

Earlier, on April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack in Pahalgam.