Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
US To Speak To India-Pakistan Amid 'Military Action In Next 24-36 Hours' Warning

The United States has called on both India and Pakistan to avoid escalating tensions following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The warning from Washington came just hours after Pakistan claimed it had credible intelligence that India was planning a military operation within 24 to 36 hours.

US To Speak To India-Pakistan Amid ‘Military Action In Next 24-36 Hours’ Warning

The United States has called on both India and Pakistan to avoid escalating tensions following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam


The United States has called on both India and Pakistan to avoid escalating tensions following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The warning from Washington came just hours after Pakistan claimed it had credible intelligence that India was planning a military operation within 24 to 36 hours.

The situation between the two neighboring countries has become more tense over the past few days, with verbal accusations and military threats increasing from both sides.

US State Department Urges Restraint

On Tuesday, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed the media and confirmed that the US government was in touch with both countries.

“Washington is reaching out to both India and Pakistan regarding the Kashmir situation and telling them not to escalate the situation,” Bruce said at a press conference held in Washington, D.C.

She also shared that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was personally involved in the efforts to keep things from getting worse.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow,” Bruce said. She added that Rubio “is encouraging other national leaders and foreign ministers to reach out to the countries on this issue.”

“Action Is Being Taken Every Day”: US

Bruce emphasized that high-level communication is happening regularly between American officials and their counterparts in India and Pakistan.

“So it is – again, as I’ve noted, every day action is being taken, in this case the Secretary speaking directly to his counterparts in India and Pakistan, and we’ll – we expect certainly the impact he’s usually had with the individuals he’s spoken with and certainly with President Trump’s leadership, India and Pakistan having those conversations. It’s very important for them,” she said.

Pakistan Warns of Indian Military Action

Late Tuesday night, Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, held a press conference where he made a serious claim about India’s military intentions.

“Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours,” Tarar said.

This has sparked concern among both the Pakistani public and international observers, who fear that such a step could lead to a dangerous escalation between two nuclear-armed countries.

Ceasefire Violations and Cross-Border Tensions

The tensions between India and Pakistan are not new, but they have intensified recently due to continued ceasefire violations and allegations of cross-border terrorism.

India has accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that Pakistan is using unprovoked shelling to help militants sneak across the border into Indian territory.

Pakistan denies the accusation, saying it does not support any such activities. According to a report by AFP, both countries have continued to blame each other for recent clashes.

What Sparked the Latest Tensions?

The current wave of hostility started after a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists lost their lives. India has pointed fingers at Pakistan-based terror groups, although an official investigation is still underway.

Following the attack, India took several internal security steps, including advising Indian citizens to avoid travel to Pakistan and asking Pakistani nationals with short-term visas to leave India. Hundreds of Pakistanis have already exited India through the Attari-Wagah border in the last few days.

