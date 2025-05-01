Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • US Urges India-Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions; US Secretary Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar And Pakistan PM Sharif

US Urges India-Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions; US Secretary Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar And Pakistan PM Sharif

With tensions rising between India and Pakistan after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the United States has stepped in, asking both countries to dial things down and talk it out.

US Urges India-Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions; US Secretary Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar And Pakistan PM Sharif

The United States has stepped in, asking both India and Pakistan to dial things down and talk it out as the tensions continue to escalate.


With tensions rising between India and Pakistan after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the United States has stepped in, asking both countries to dial things down and talk it out.

On Wednesday night, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately to India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. His message was simple: the region needs peace, not more conflict.

Rubio Offers Support to India, Urges Cooperation

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed sorrow for the lives lost in the April 22 attack and showed strong support for India’s stand against terrorism.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar today. The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” said US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Asked Pakistan to Condemn the Attack

Rubio didn’t stop there. In a separate call with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Sharif, he made it clear that Pakistan needs to step up and openly condemn the attack. He also said Pakistan should help with the investigation and do its part to lower the heat in the region.

Rubio called the Pahalgam incident “this unconscionable attack” and asked Pakistani authorities to “cooperate fully” in finding those responsible. He also urged both countries to reopen lines of communication and work toward calming the situation.

Sharif Pushes Back, Blames India

But Sharif didn’t take the advice too kindly. According to a statement from his office, he accused India of being the one provoking tensions.

“India’s provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups,” Sharif said in the statement.

So while the US is asking for peace, both sides are still pointing fingers.

India Responds With Tough Measures

After the attack, which killed 26 civilians — most of them tourists — India has taken several strong steps in response. The government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, shut down the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, and even decided to reduce the number of diplomats in both countries.

On top of that, India’s armed forces have been given a free hand to decide how and when to respond. That decision came after high-level security meetings led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the attackers would face the “harshest response.”

More Firing Reported at the LoC

Meanwhile, things have also heated up along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the attack, there’s been a noticeable rise in cross-border firing, with Indian officials saying it’s likely a cover for militants trying to sneak in from Pakistan.

Security along the border has been tightened, and Indian forces are on high alert in case of more such attempts.

Must Read: 14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues

Filed under

Jaishankar US

Tensions between India an

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 7th Night in a Row; Army Hits Back As Firing At...
newsx

India Shuts Airspace For Pakistan Airlines, Major Flight Routes Disrupted
India, Egypt Strengthen C

India, Egypt Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Ties With Focus On Technology, Financing, And Regional Threats
The United States has ste

US Urges India-Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions; US Secretary Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar And...
India has intensified its

Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Reaches Out To Non Permanent Members Of UNSC; Briefs Denmark On...
India And Norway Deepen E

India And Norway Deepen Economic Cooperation During Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 7th Night in a Row; Army Hits Back As Firing At Indian Posts Continues

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 7th Night in a Row; Army Hits Back As Firing At...

India Shuts Airspace For Pakistan Airlines, Major Flight Routes Disrupted

India Shuts Airspace For Pakistan Airlines, Major Flight Routes Disrupted

India, Egypt Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Ties With Focus On Technology, Financing, And Regional Threats

India, Egypt Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Ties With Focus On Technology, Financing, And Regional Threats

Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Reaches Out To Non Permanent Members Of UNSC; Briefs Denmark On The Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Reaches Out To Non Permanent Members Of UNSC; Briefs Denmark On...

India And Norway Deepen Economic Cooperation During Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Visit

India And Norway Deepen Economic Cooperation During Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Visit

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After