US Urges India-Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions; US Secretary Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar And Pakistan PM Sharif

With tensions rising between India and Pakistan after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the United States has stepped in, asking both countries to dial things down and talk it out.

On Wednesday night, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately to India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. His message was simple: the region needs peace, not more conflict.

Rubio Offers Support to India, Urges Cooperation

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed sorrow for the lives lost in the April 22 attack and showed strong support for India’s stand against terrorism.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar today. The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” said US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Asked Pakistan to Condemn the Attack

Rubio didn’t stop there. In a separate call with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Sharif, he made it clear that Pakistan needs to step up and openly condemn the attack. He also said Pakistan should help with the investigation and do its part to lower the heat in the region.

Rubio called the Pahalgam incident “this unconscionable attack” and asked Pakistani authorities to “cooperate fully” in finding those responsible. He also urged both countries to reopen lines of communication and work toward calming the situation.

Sharif Pushes Back, Blames India

But Sharif didn’t take the advice too kindly. According to a statement from his office, he accused India of being the one provoking tensions.

“India’s provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups,” Sharif said in the statement.

So while the US is asking for peace, both sides are still pointing fingers.

India Responds With Tough Measures

After the attack, which killed 26 civilians — most of them tourists — India has taken several strong steps in response. The government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, shut down the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, and even decided to reduce the number of diplomats in both countries.

On top of that, India’s armed forces have been given a free hand to decide how and when to respond. That decision came after high-level security meetings led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the attackers would face the “harshest response.”

More Firing Reported at the LoC

Meanwhile, things have also heated up along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the attack, there’s been a noticeable rise in cross-border firing, with Indian officials saying it’s likely a cover for militants trying to sneak in from Pakistan.

Security along the border has been tightened, and Indian forces are on high alert in case of more such attempts.