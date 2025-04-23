US Vice President JD Vance Calls PM Modi to Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Offers Support

US Vice President JD Vance, currently visiting India, condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed his condolences for the victims. Reaffirming America's commitment to supporting India, Vance pledged all possible assistance in the fight against terrorism.

United States Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and unequivocally condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Expressing his deep condolences for the loss of lives, Vance assured that the US stands with the people of India in this difficult time.

According to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Vance reiterated America’s commitment to supporting India in its fight against terrorism. “The United States is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism,” Jaiswal posted on X.

Vice President @VP @JDVance called Prime Minister @narendramodi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this… — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 23, 2025

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his gratitude to Vice President Vance and President Donald Trump for their messages of support and solidarity.

Vance, Currently Visiting India, Reaffirms Support on Pahalgam Terror Attack

JD Vance, who is currently on an official visit to India accompanied by his family, addressed the media and condemned what he described as a “dastardly terrorist attack.” The Vice President extended his condolences and said the United States would provide “whatever assistance it could” to support India in the aftermath of the incident.

In a video posted by Russia Today, Vance stated, “I want to issue our condolences to the people of Kashmir who were affected by this terrible terrorist attack.”

He further emphasized the prior conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. “The President already spoken with Prime Minister Modi… Obviously, we’re providing whatever assistance and help we can provide to the government, to the people of India,” Vance said.

President Trump, Other US Officials Extend Support on Pahalgam Terror Attack

US President Donald Trump had called Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday night to offer his condolences over what he termed an “Islamist terror attack” in Pahalgam. In response, PM Modi thanked Trump for his support and stated that India is committed to bringing the perpetrators and their backers to justice. Trump condemned the attack as “cowardly and heinous,” and reiterated that the US stands firmly with India in its battle against terrorism, offering all possible support.

Vice President Vance had earlier shared a post on X stating, “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also voiced support. In a post on X, Rubio wrote, “The United States stands with India.”

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz joined the chorus of condemnation, calling the Pahalgam attack a “terrible tragedy” in response to President Trump’s post on the incident.

Heightened Security, Search Operations Underway

The Pahalgam attack, one of the most significant since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, has prompted heightened security measures across the region. On Wednesday, security forces launched extensive search operations to track down those responsible.

Visuals from the area show deserted streets in what is usually a bustling tourist destination, reflecting the tense atmosphere following the attack. In response to the tragedy, several organisations have called for a Jammu bandh.

